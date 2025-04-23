How to watch today's Union Espanola vs Fluminense Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Union Espanola and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union Espanola are staring down a pivotal moment in what's been a rocky campaign as they welcome a largely second-string Fluminense side to the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida this Wednesday for Matchday 3 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Despite high hopes under the leadership of Jose Luis Sierra, results have fallen well short of expectations. The Chilean outfit opened their continental campaign with a frustrating draw against GV San Jose in Bolivia, followed by a demoralizing home loss in Vina del Mar. Now, with just a single point from two outings, Unión find themselves in a must-win scenario to stay alive in Group F.

Domestically, things haven't looked much better. Union are languishing near the relegation zone in the Primera Division, fresh off a defeat in a heated clasico against Audax Italiano. Pressure is mounting on "Coto" Sierra and his squad to shift the tide, and fast.

They might not get a better chance than this. Fluminense, currently leading the group, are expected to roll out a heavily rotated lineup. All signs point to an opportunity ripe for the taking. For Union Espanola, this is more than just a chance to pick up their first win of the group stage, it's a shot at redemption and a step toward climbing out of the hole they’ve dug themselves into.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Union Espanola vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Union Espanola and Fluminense will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Union Espanola vs Fluminense kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Union Espanola and Fluminense will be played at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in La Florida, Chile.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET on Wednesday, April 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Union Espanola team news

Head coach Jose Luis Sierra has yet to steady the ship. Although he's managed to lift his team off the foot of the Chilean league table, they remain uncomfortably close to the drop zone in 13th, fresh off a 2-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Audax Italiano.

In a bid to raise their continental profile, the Spanish club bolstered its ranks with Uruguayan midfielder Agustin Nadruz and Chilean striker Ignacio Jeraldino, the latter netting their only goal so far against Bolivian opposition. However, their performances have yet to match expectations.

Veteran Argentine forward Matías Suárez, formerly of Belgrano, has battled fitness issues but may be called upon to partner Jeraldino as the team chases its first win in the tournament.

Fluminense team news

As alluded to above, the visitors are expected to deploy a significantly weakened lineup here. The Brazilian media and official club channels confirmed that stars like German Cano and Paulo Ganso won't feature, as the club rests key personnel ahead of their upcoming Brasileirao clash with Botafogo. Head coach Renato Portaluppi is also staying behind, with assistant Alexandre Mendes taking charge for this fixture.

In the wake of absences, El Tricolor will turn to in-form forward Everaldo, who's already found the net twice in the competition, as they look to extend their perfect group stage record against a side languishing in third place with a solitary point.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links