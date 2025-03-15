+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logo
Alte Foersterei
team-logo
watch on ESPN+
GOAL

How to watch today's Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBayern MunichUnion Berlin vs Bayern MunichUnion Berlin

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union Berlin will host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at the Alte Foersterei Stadium on Saturday.

Bayern have an eight-point lead at the top of the standings but suffered a shock 2-3 loss at the hands of Bochum at their home ground in their most recent league outing. They have since gone on to beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and will be confident of getting back to their winning ways in the league.

The hosts, who are 14th in the standings, put an end to their three-game losing streak with a win in their last game. But challenging the leaders will be too big a task.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Alte Foersterei

The match will be played at the Alte Foersterei Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Union BerlinHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
1
F. Roennow
4
D. Leite
5
D. Doekhi
14
L. Querfeld
8
R. Khedira
28
C. Trimmel
29
L. Tousart
18
J. Juranovic
19
J. Haberer
16
B. Hollerbach
23
A. Ilic
40
J. Urbig
21
H. Ito
2
D. Upamecano
27
K. Laimer
19
A. Davies
10
L. Sane
6
J. Kimmich
42
J. Musiala
8
L. Goretzka
17
M. Olise
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Baumgart

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Union Berlin team news

Union must adjust their defensive setup in the absence of the injured duo of Robert Skov and Oluwaseun Ogbemudia..

Midfielder Aljoscha Kemlein has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern, Jonas Urbig is likely to continue deputizing in goal while Manuel Neuer recovers from a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Joao Palhinha is suspended, and Aleksandar Pavlovic is unavailable. Winger Kingsley Coman is also set to remain sidelined until mid-April due to an ankle issue.

Form

FCU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCU

Last 5 matches

FCB

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement