How to watch today’s Unicorns vs Knight Riders Major League Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLC game between the Unicorns and the Knight Riders.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders enter Major League Cricket 2025 as the only team yet to taste playoff action—a statistic they’ll be desperate to change this season.

With a stacked squad on paper and a new leader in Jason Holder, the men in purple are hoping to finally convert star power into consistent results.

But the road to redemption begins with a stiff test, as they square off against a San Francisco Unicorns side that dismantled the reigning champions by a whopping 123 runs in their opener. The Unicorns, buoyed by Finn Allen’s outrageous 151 off just 51 deliveries, made a loud statement and will be eager to keep their foot on the gas.

Unicorns vs Knight Riders: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the San Francisco Unicorns and the Los Angeles Knight Riders will take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT, at Oakland Coliseum in California.

How to watch Unicorns vs Knight Riders online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the MLC match between Unicorns and Knight Riders online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan. Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Major League Cricket in the United States.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Unicorn vs Knight Riders Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

San Francisco Unicorns Team News

The Unicorns couldn’t have asked for a better start. Allen’s blitzkrieg overshadowed an all-round batting effort, while Tim Seifert at the top and Corey Anderson in the middle offer explosive options at both ends of the innings. Add solid contributors like Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Hassan Khan, and the batting order runs deep.

With the ball, the trio of Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett, and Carmi le Roux bring a mix of speed, swing, and smarts. Hassan Khan’s left-arm spin also adds versatility—as evidenced by his 3-wicket haul in the opener.

Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf

LA Knight Riders

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Knight Riders will hope for a better return this time around. The batting hinges on Jason Roy, who showed flashes last season, and a power-packed middle order featuring Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, and Unmukt Chand. The side’s depth depends on the availability of key West Indian imports, some of whom may miss the opener.

The bowling attack, featuring express pacer Anrich Nortje, the wily Sunil Narine, and the reliable Ali Khan, will need to be disciplined on what’s expected to be a batter-friendly surface.

Predicted XI: Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Unmukt Chand (wk), Sherfane Rutherford / Rovman Powell, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar / Shadley van Schalkwyk, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Anrich Nortje, Ali Khan, Karthik Gattepalli