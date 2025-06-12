How to watch today's Ukraine U21 vs Denmark U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Ukraine U21 and Denmark U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine's U21s kick off their Euro 2025 Group B campaign with a tough opener against Denmark at the Futbal Tatran Arena in Presov, Slovakia.

With a promising generation already making waves at senior level, Ukraine will hope that success trickles down under the guidance of Spanish tactician Unai Melgosa. The team is captained by Volodymyr Brazhko, who already boasts nine senior caps, while Vladyslav Vanat adds firepower up front, having netted twice in 11 appearances for the senior national side.

Denmark, meanwhile, are looking to snap a four-game winless streak. Since clinching qualification last October, they’ve suffered defeats to Germany and Spain and managed only draws with Poland and Italy. The Danes arrive slightly out of rhythm and will need to find another gear quickly if they’re to make a mark in this group.

With Finland and the Netherlands also in the mix, Group B is wide open. A cagey affair could be on the cards, with both teams likely content to take a point and settle the nerves.

How to watch Ukraine U21 vs Denmark U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Ukraine U21 and Denmark U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ukraine U21 vs Denmark U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Futbal Tatran Arena in Presov, Slovakia, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT for fans in the United States.

Team news & squads

Ukraine U21 team news

Ukraine will be without injured midfielder Arseniy Batahov, but Nazar Voloshyn could provide a spark. Comfortable both centrally and out wide, he's chipped in with four goals in just 10 U21 outings, his eye for goal might be just what Ukraine need in the final third.

Denmark U21 team news

Denmark, on the other hand, have a clean bill of health. Up front, Mathias Kvistgaarden will be the key man to watch. The talented forward will be eager to break through Ukraine’s sturdy backline and give his side a much-needed edge.

