How to watch today's Udinese vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After another disappointing night in Europe, Roma will turn their attention back to Serie A on Sunday as they look to end their long-standing drought of away wins against Udinese.

Riding the momentum of a six-match unbeaten streak, which included climbing the Serie A standings and booking a spot in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals, Roma likely fancied their chances of taking all three points in Thursday's Europa League clash. However, their hopes were dashed by a 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar, which saw the Dutch side leapfrog them in the table. Adding to their frustration, city rivals Lazio remain atop the group standings. Now, their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds hinge entirely on the final matchday.

Historically, Roma have dominated recent encounters with Sunday’s opponents, winning the last four league meetings and seven of the last nine. Despite that, Udinese have a chance to climb above their southern visitors in the Serie A standings. The Friulian side currently sit comfortably in the top half, even after a humbling 4-1 loss to Como on Monday—a match that saw both teams reduced to 10 men at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Udinese vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

The match will be played at the Dacia Arena on Sunday, January 26, with kick-off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

The hosts will be without several key players. Kingsley Ehizibue, Keinan Davis, Oier Zarraga, and first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye are all sidelined with injuries, while Lautaro Giannetti remains a doubt due to muscle fatigue. Additionally, Oumar Solet will miss out through suspension after his red card on Monday, leaving Kosta Runjaic to choose between Isaak Toure and Christian Kabasele as his replacement in the back three.

Central defender Jaka Bijol, despite an uncharacteristic off-day in Como where he picked up a booking and scored an own goal, is still a vital cog in Udinese’s defence and one of the first names on the team sheet.

Roma team news

With a fully fit squad to choose from, Claudio Ranieri is expected to shuffle his lineup following Thursday’s events in Alkmaar and ahead of a crucial Europa League showdown against Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

Up front, Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala are likely to retain their places. Dybala has an astonishing record against Udinese, having contributed to 21 goals in as many Serie A matches against them—a tally that represents the most by any player against a single club. Stephan El Shaarawy could also be in line for a start, especially given his history of six goals against Udinese in the league. However, the Italian forward’s last away league goal came back in May 2023.

