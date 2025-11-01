How to watch today's Udinese vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Udinese's season has followed a familiar pattern so far, flashes of quality mixed with frustrating inconsistency, as they prepare to host an Atalanta side that has also struggled to find its identity early in the campaign.

Under Kosta Runjaic, the Friulani sit squarely in mid-table with a perfectly balanced record of three wins, three draws, and three defeats. Their last outing was a rough one, as they were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Juventus, despite Nicolo Zaniolo briefly dragging them level before the break.

Atalanta, meanwhile, find themselves in a strange transitional phase. The free-flowing, fearless style that became their trademark under Gian Piero Gasperini has faded since his departure to Roma. Ivan Juric has steadied the ship defensively, but La Dea now look far more conservative, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, they've drawn seven of their first nine league games. Their latest was another 1-1 stalemate, rescued by Ademola Lookman against AC Milan.

Udinese vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

The match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli on Saturday, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Udinese remain without defender Thomas Kristensen, who is still recovering from a thigh issue. Three-goal top scorer Keinan Davis is expected to spearhead the attack, though he's nursing a minor knock. The likely partner remains Nicolo Zaniolo, with Adam Buksa and Vakoun Bayo serving as alternative striking options.

Atalanta team news

In terms of personnel, Atalanta's injury situation has improved in recent weeks, though they were dealt a blow in midweek when captain Marten de Roon limped off. If he’s unable to feature, Mario Pasalic or Yunus Musah could step into midfield alongside Ederson.

Up front, Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Krstovic were both benched for tactical reasons, and it may again fall to Lookman to lead the line. The only guaranteed absentees for La Dea are Mitchel Bakker and Giorgio Scalvini.

