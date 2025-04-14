+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota TwinsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets (10-5) head to Target Field on Monday night to open a three-game showdown with the struggling Minnesota Twins (5-11), with first pitch set for 7:40 pm ET.

The Mets enter the series riding high after taking two of three from the Athletics, closing the set with a commanding 8-0 shutout. After being blanked through five innings in that finale, New York’s bats came alive late, pouring in eight runs over the final four frames. They racked up 11 hits, with Mark Vientos and Luis Torrens each driving in a pair. On the mound, Kodai Senga delivered a gem, spinning seven scoreless innings and allowing just four hits, while A.J. Minter and Max Kranick sealed the shutout in relief.

On the other side, the Twins snapped a four-game skid with a 5-1 win over Detroit on Sunday, salvaging the final game of that series. Minnesota saw its early 2-0 lead trimmed to one run in the fourth, but they pulled away late behind key hits from Ty France and Byron Buxton, who each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Starter Simeon Woods Richardson turned in a solid outing, allowing just one earned run over five innings, while the bullpen trio of Louie Varland, Cole Sands, and Griffin Jax locked it down.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins versus New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MNNT and SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date

Monday, April 14, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT

Venue

Target Field

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Despite the win, Minnesota has dropped seven of its last nine, including series defeats to the Royals and Astros. The Twins’ pitching has held its own with a 3.85 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and .239 opponent average, but the offense continues to sputter. They're hitting just .208 as a team with a .278 OBP and have scored 55 total runs. Harrison Bader leads the club with three homers and 10 RBIs, while Byron Buxton has added three long balls and seven driven in.

The Twins will counter with Joe Ryan, who’s been sharp in three starts. He enters Monday with a 1-1 mark, a 2.65 ERA, and an impressive 0.71 WHIP over 17 innings of work.

New York Mets team news

Before the Oakland series, New York also claimed two of three against the Marlins and swept the Blue Jays, highlighting an impressive early run. The Mets’ pitching staff has been outstanding through the first few weeks of 2025, posting a stingy 2.30 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and holding opponents to a .216 average. Offensively, the production has been uneven—they've scored 61 runs while batting just .215 as a team—but the power has shown up when needed. Pete Alonso leads the way with four homers and 18 RBIs, while Brandon Nimmo has also slugged four long balls and driven in nine.

Clay Holmes is set to take the ball for New York. The right-hander owns a 1-1 record with a 4.30 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 14.2 innings pitched so far this season.

Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets head-to-head record

Date

Type

Home Team

Away Team

Score

07/31/24

MLB

New York Mets

Minnesota Twins

3-8

07/30/24

MLB

New York Mets

Minnesota Twins

2-0

07/29/24

MLB

New York Mets

Minnesota Twins

15-2

09/10/23

MLB

Minnesota Twins

New York Mets

0-2

09/09/23

MLB

Minnesota Twins

New York Mets

8-4

