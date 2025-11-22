How to watch today's Tulsa vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds USL Championship playoffs final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two clubs chasing a maiden league crown are set to collide on Saturday as Western Conference champions FC Tulsa welcome Eastern Conference winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to ONEOK Field for the 2025 USL Championship Final, the grand finale of the league's 15th campaign.

Tulsa (16-5-9, 57 pts) stormed into their first-ever title match with a commanding 3-0 dismantling of New Mexico United last weekend, clinching the club's first piece of silverware along the way. Taylor Calheira stole the spotlight with a two-goal masterclass, the first playoff brace in the club's history, while the Scissortails' ironclad back line chalked up a sixth straight clean sheet at home, stretching from the regular season into the playoffs.

Over in the East, the Riverhounds (12-10-8, 46 pts) punched their ticket to their inaugural Final with a gritty 1-0 win over Rhode Island FC in front of a record-setting crowd of 6,745 at Highmark Stadium. Pittsburgh-born Robbie Mertz delivered the decisive strike after halftime, finally breaking through for the Hounds’ first goal of the postseason following back-to-back shootout escapes in the earlier rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Tulsa vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC kick-off time

The match will be played at ONEOK Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

FC Tulsa team news

With no injury concerns to deal with, FC Tulsa will be the favourites in this finale. Centre-forward Taylor Calheira has recorded a single-season club record with 17 goals across the regular season and playoffs.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC team news

Hounds midfield linchpin Danny Griffin has once again been the engine room of the side, proving indispensable through the heart of the park. He sits second in the league for possessions won in the middle third, an impressive 89, while also piling up 145 recoveries and 36 interceptions. His knack for gobbling up loose balls and springboarding the team into the attacking half remains a massive weapon on the road.

And with three previous near-misses in their bid to reach the final, the most recent heartbreak coming in 2010, the visitors are hungry to finally haul a championship back to the Steel City. This group knows the weight of history, and they're itching to rewrite it.

