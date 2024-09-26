How to watch today's Tottenham vs Qarabag Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and Qarabag FK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur are back in European action as they host Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK in North London for their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will likely be pleased with the home draw, sparing his side the long journey across Europe to Azerbaijan, which sits on the border of Asia.

The hosts' season has gotten off to a somewhat lacklustre start in both league and cup, as they currently find themselves mid-table after five Premier League matches.

Spurs have managed to secure victories in the matches where they were clear favourites, notably at home against Everton and Brentford, but they've found it tougher when facing stronger opposition.

Bayer Leverkusen captured attention across Europe with their remarkable unbeaten streak last season, but it was Qarabag who came closest to ending that run. In their last-16 clash, the Azerbaijani side held a 2-0 lead in both legs and were on the brink of advancing, only for the second leg to slip away in the dying moments, as they were still ahead going into the 93rd minute.

How to watch Tottenham vs Qarabag FK online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham and Qarabag FK will be available to stream live online on Paramount+ and ViX.

Tottenham vs Qarabag FK kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Thursday, September 26, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham boss, Ange Postecoglou is expected to implement significant rotation in his starting XI, especially with a match against Manchester United just three days away. It's likely that the entire front four could be altered for Tottenham.

Dominic Solanke, who started in their recent cup victory against Coventry City, is the most probable player to retain his spot due to the limited options available up front. Scoring again could help him acclimate better after his transfer from Bournemouth.

Currently, Tottenham's attacking options are hampered by injuries, with Richarlison and Wilson Odobert—who had to leave the EFL Cup match early last week—both out of action.

Son Heung-min, who netted his first two goals for Tottenham against Qarabag back in 2015, is expected to be rested for this match to keep him fresh for the upcoming weekend's fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon

Qarabag FK team news

Qarabag defender Kevin Medina will miss this match due to a one-game European suspension following his red card against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League playoffs.

Marko Jankovic was the only injury concern for the visitors, but he made a late appearance as a substitute in their 4-0 victory over Neftci Baku on Friday.

Juninho is a crucial player for them in European competitions, having scored in both matches against Leverkusen last season and netting six goals in the Europa League overall. He also tallied six goals in six UEFA Champions League qualifying matches during the summer.

Richard Almeyda, a naturalized Azerbaijan international, was the one who scored Qarabag's first goal at White Hart Lane nine years ago, but the experienced midfielder is expected to start this match on the bench.

Qarabag FK possible XI: Kochalski; Matheus da Silva, Mustafazada, B Huseynov, Cafarquliyev; Romao, Patrick Andrade; Leandro Andrade, Benzia, Zoubir; Juninho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goalkeeper: Mahammadaliev, Buntić, Kochalski, Ramazanov Defenders: Mustafazada, Cafarquliyev, Medina, Vešović, Huseynov, Silva, Hüseynov Midfielders: Benzia, Zoubir, Akhundzade, Janković, Bayramov, Andrade, Romão, Almeida, Andrade, Isayev, Kashchuk Forwards: Vieira, Qurbanlı, Xhixha, Addai

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/26/15 Qarabağ 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 09/18/15 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Qarabağ UEFA Europa League

