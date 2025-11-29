How to watch today's Tottenham vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tottenham return to Premier League duties this weekend as they welcome Fulham to north London for a capital showdown.

It will be Spurs' third fixture in just six days, and Thomas Frank will be desperate to halt the current slide after back-to-back defeats. Shoring things up defensively has to be high on the agenda after conceding nine goals across bruising encounters with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

There were flashes of real life in the attack during the 5-3 thriller against the Champions League holders, though. Tottenham looked far more fluid going forward, and they'll be eager to bottle that momentum as they look for just their second victory in seven games in all competitions.

Fulham make the short journey across London with tails up after last weekend's 1-0 victory over Sunderland, a result that helped Marco Silva settle the nerves following a run of four straight defeats.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

As if the derby humbling at Arsenal wasn't painful enough, Spurs now find themselves without Cristian Romero, who is banned after picking up his fifth booking of the season. One possible replacement, Radu Dragusin, is nearing a return from an ACL setback, but he's nowhere near match-ready. That leaves Kevin Danso expected to slot in beside Micky van de Ven at centre-back.

The injury list isn't doing Tottenham any favours either. Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain sidelined. On a more positive note, young Kota Takai has an outside chance of making the squad after overcoming thigh and foot issues.

Fulham team news

While Spurs lose a pillar of their defence to suspension, Fulham get one back. Sasa Lukic returns from his own yellow-card ban and should walk straight back into the lineup. With Lukic featuring, expect Alex Iwobi to be pushed higher up the pitch, likely sending Josh King to the bench. Samuel Chukwueze is also pushing for a start after a brilliant super-sub outing in gameweek 12, setting up Raul Jimenez for the decisive goal.

Fulham will, however, be without Antonee Robinson, whose knee problem will keep him out until mid-December, and Rodrigo Muniz, who is sidelined until February due to a thigh injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

