How to watch today's Tottenham vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

London's spotlight shifts to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea lock horns in a Premier League derby brimming with contrasting form and fortunes.

Tottenham are stumbling into this clash, having picked up just one victory in their last six outings. Their lone bright spot was a stunning 4-0 demolition of Manchester City at the Etihad. However, that high has been overshadowed by a Europa League collapse against Galatasaray (3-2), successive defeats to Ipswich Town and Bournemouth, and stalemates against Fulham and Roma.

Chelsea, by contrast, arrive with their confidence sky-high, riding a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their recent run includes four straight wins over Southampton, Aston Villa, Heidenheim, and Leicester City. An emphatic 8-0 drubbing of FC Noah in the Conference League was sandwiched between league draws with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo, and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT on Sunday, December 8, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

For Spurs, Thursday night's loss at Bournemouth not only stung on the scoreboard but also compounded their defensive woes, with Ben Davies succumbing to a hamstring injury. Manager Ange Postecoglou fears a lengthy absence for Davies, adding to a mounting injury crisis at the back. Micky van de Ven remains sidelined with a thigh issue, while Cristian Romero's return from a toe problem cannot come soon enough. Until then, teenage prospect Archie Gray may need to partner Radu Dragusin in the heart of defense.

The absentees don't end there for Spurs. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended, while Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Mikey Moore (illness), and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) also remain unavailable. After limiting Son Heung-min to a second-half appearance midweek, Postecoglou is expected to reinstate his skipper for the derby.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's injury list is less daunting but still includes key names. Defenders Wesley Fofana and Reece James are sidelined with hamstring problems, as is youngster Omari Kellyman, though he wouldn't have been in contention to start this high-stakes clash.

The Blues' attack may see a refreshed lineup, with Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, and Nicolas Jackson all poised for potential starts. Despite the midweek impact of Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, and João Félix, rotation could be on the cards.

In defense, Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez are likely to slot back into the starting XI. However, Axel Disasi's strong performance midweek could see him retain his place in the absence of Fofana, offering Chelsea stability in their backline.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links