How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur close out a rollercoaster season this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion, but at least they do so with silverware in hand.

Ange Postecoglou's side head into their final Premier League fixture riding high after lifting the Europa League trophy in Bilbao, where a solitary strike from Brennan Johnson saw off Manchester United in a tense 1-0 victory. The win brings with it a coveted Champions League spot for next season — a rare bright spot in an otherwise dismal domestic campaign.

Spurs welcome Brighton to North London on Sunday, with questions still swirling over Postecoglou's long-term future. Despite European success, there’s no hiding the fact that Tottenham have endured a nightmare in the league, languishing in 17th place heading into the finale.

For Brighton, the trip to the capital is more of a formality. Mathematically, they still have a shot at sneaking into the Europa Conference League, but it would require a miracle, namely, Chelsea losing to both Nottingham Forest and Real Betis in the Conference League final. A draw would, at the very least, secure eighth place, a notable three-spot improvement from last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Brighton will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, May 25, with kick-off at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

On the injury front, Tottenham emerged from their European triumph unscathed, but a few key names remain out of action.

Lucas Bergvall was a late scratch ahead of the final despite travelling with the team, and Timo Werner sat out due to a hamstring problem.

The likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Radu Dragusin are also sidelined through injury, though all were in Spain to celebrate the club's first trophy in years.

Brighton team news

As for Brighton, Tariq Lamptey remains a doubt as he continues recovering from a knee injury. His contract is set to expire this summer, and there's still no word on a new deal.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele will undergo a late fitness check due to a hand issue, while Joao Pedro's status is uncertain after missing the win over Liverpool following a training ground bust-up with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Georginio Rutter will also be assessed ahead of kickoff, while long-term absentees Solly March, Ferdi Kadioglu, and James Milner remain unavailable.

