How to watch today's Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Arsenal Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two sides desperate to shake off midweek misery square up at Brisbane Road on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur Women welcome Arsenal Women for a London Derby loaded with extra edge.

Spurs are licking their wounds after a frustrating 4-2 setback against London City last weekend, while Arsenal arrive still stung by their dramatic 3-2 Champions League loss to Bayern on Wednesday night. Both camps will view this clash as the perfect stage to steady the ship.

Tottenham sit fifth in the WSL on 15 points, having picked up five wins and three defeats from their opening eight matches. Remarkably, it's their strongest start to a top-flight campaign, already just five points shy of the total they scraped together across the entire 2024-25 season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hold fourth place, also on 15 points, with a record of four wins, three draws, and a single defeat. Recent history heavily favours the Gunners: they claimed a 3-0 victory in this matchup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season and followed it up with a commanding 5-0 win in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL BetWright Stadium

The WSL match between Tottenham and Arsenal will be played at Gaughan Group Stadium at Brisbane Road in London, England.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

On the Spurs side of the ledger, long-term injuries to Ella Morris, Luana Buhler, and Maite Oroz continue to limit squad depth. Tottenham have netted 11 times but shipped 12 at the other end, highlighting a team still searching for balance.

Their main spark in the final third has been Cathinka Tandberg, who has notched four goals in eight matches and remains their most reliable threat in front of goal.

Arsenal Women team news

Kim Little is set to make her comeback after the upcoming international window, giving Arsenal a timely boost for the run-in.

Up front, Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius have been carrying the scoring load for the Gunners. Both have four goals to their names, with Russo hitting her tally across eight outings while Blackstenius needed only seven. Each has also chipped in with a pair of assists, underscoring their importance to Arsenal's attacking blueprint.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

