How to watch today's Toronto FC vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC face Atlanta United at BMO Field on Saturday in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup where both sides are looking to reverse poor form and climb out of the lower reaches of the table.

Toronto enter the game second from bottom after a 3-1 defeat to New York City FC, while Atlanta sit just above them following a goalless draw with DC United.

How to watch Toronto vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Toronto FC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

The match will be played at BMO Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

Toronto’s squad is missing several key players through injury, including Henry Wingo, Jonathan Osorio, Nicksoen Gomis, and Zane Monlouis, while defender Lucas MacNaughton is also sidelined.

The team parted ways with Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi ahead of this match, meaning the attack will rely on the likes of Deandre Kerr, Prince Owusu, and Tyrese Spicer to provide a spark.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta are also dealing with injuries to Derrick Williams, Ajani Fortune, and Stian Rode Gregersen, but Bartosz Slisz returns from suspension and Brad Guzan remains in goal.

