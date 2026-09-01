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Coppa Italia
team-logoTorino
team-logoMonza
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Watch Torino vs Monza Coppa Italia soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Torino vs Monza
Torino
Monza
Coppa Italia

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Torino and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Coppa Italia - 1/16

Today's game between Torino and Monza will kick-off at Sep 1, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Torino vs Monza is available to stream live via Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Coppa Italia fixture are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

Torino host Monza in the Coppa Italia, with both sides arriving at this domestic cup fixture off the back of difficult starts to their Serie A campaigns.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have lost their opening two league matches, falling to AC Milan at home before going down 2-1 away at Sassuolo. The Granata did progress through the earlier Coppa Italia round, beating Carrarese 1-0, and will be eager to keep that cup run alive.

Monza, managed by Ivan Juric, have also struggled for points in the league. A heavy defeat against Inter was followed by a 3-2 loss at home to Udinese, leaving the Brianzoli without a point from two Serie A outings. Their Coppa Italia form has been brighter, with a 3-0 win over Avellino giving them some confidence heading into this tie.

One notable development at Torino is the arrival of goalkeeper Lucas Perri on loan from Leeds United. The 28-year-old Brazilian was confirmed by the club shortly after the Sassuolo defeat and could factor into Abate's plans as the squad adjusts to a new goalkeeper hierarchy.

Both managers will treat this competition seriously given the lack of early league momentum. A cup exit at this stage would only add to the pressure building at both clubs.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Torino vs Monza, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Torino vs Monza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Torino vs Monza Probable lineups

Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Formation
Monza crest
Monza
MON
Monza crest
Monza
MON

Manager

  • I. Abate

Torino are managed by Ignazio Abate for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Granata, and no probable lineup has been provided. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Monza head into this match under Ivan Juric. As with Torino, no injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

TOR

TOR - Form

VAD
W3-1
AVE
W1-1
CAR
W1-0
MIL
L1-2
SAS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MON

MON - Form

MIL
W4-2
BSP
D3-3
AVE
W3-0
INT
L4-1
UDI
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Torino have recorded two wins and two losses across their last five matches, with one additional result from a friendly. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo in Serie A. Earlier in that run, they also lost 1-2 to AC Milan, though they did secure a 1-0 Coppa Italia win over Carrarese. Across those five matches, Torino scored seven goals and conceded six.

Monza's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent match was a 2-3 Serie A loss at home to Udinese, which followed a 4-1 defeat against Inter. On the positive side, Monza beat Avellino 3-0 in the Coppa Italia and scored four goals in a friendly win over Milan Futuro. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches while conceding 13.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TorinoDrawMonza
2
3
0
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
2
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Monza badge
Monza
MON
1
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Monza badge
Monza
MON
0
FT
Serie A
Monza badge
Monza
MON
1
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Monza badge
Monza
MON
1
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Serie A on March 2, 2025, when Torino won 2-0 away at Monza. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Torino have won twice, Monza once, and two matches ended level. The sides have scored a combined 11 goals across those five games.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torino vs Monza today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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