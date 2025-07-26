How to watch today's Toluca vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres head into this clash still searching for their first road win in eight straight outings, and with red-hot Toluca standing in their way, the outlook isn't exactly sunny.

Although Tigres have taken this fixture three times in their last ten head-to-heads, it's worth noting that they've come up short in their most recent three encounters.

Toluca enter the match riding a wave of momentum, having strung together four consecutive victories. That said, their backline hasn't exactly been watertight; the Red Devils have managed just three clean sheets across their last ten appearances, something that may raise eyebrows despite their strong form.

Tigres finally got their 2025 Apertura campaign underway in round two, after their opening clash against Chivas was pushed back, and opened their account with a narrow 1-0 win over Juárez at the Estadio Universitario, thanks to Guido Pizarro's leadership.

Meanwhile, Toluca have come out firing on all cylinders this term. They dispatched Necaxa 3-1 to open the tournament, pummeled Santos Laguna 4-2 on matchday two, and then crowned their blistering start with a 3-1 triumph over Club América to lift the Campeón de Campeones trophy — their first silverware of the semester.

How to watch Toluca vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Toluca and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Toluca vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Tigres will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca step into this showdown with just about a clean bill of health. The only lingering concern is Pau Lopez, who's still recovering from a finger knock and remains doubtful. Otherwise, the Red Devils will have the luxury of a nearly full squad at their disposal.

Tigres team news

Tigres will be without Jesus Angulo and Rafael Guerrero, who are sidelined with knee and ankle issues, respectively, a blow to their defensive depth.

Between the sticks, Nahuel Guzmán is expected to retain his spot, with a backline that should feature familiar faces in Javier Aquino, Juan Jose Purata, and Joaquim.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

