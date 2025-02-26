How to watch today's Toluca vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Queretaro in the Liga MX at the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday.

Toluca heads into this clash on a high after a commanding 4-0 triumph over FC Juárez, highlighting their attacking firepower. In contrast, Queretaro suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul. History leans in Toluca's favor, with 18 victories in 42 meetings, though Queretaro has kept recent encounters competitive.

Currently sitting seventh in the standings with 15 points, Toluca is in a solid position and aiming to close the gap on the league's frontrunners. Meanwhile, Queretaro, level on points with 15th-placed Atlas, has only collected four points from their last five outings and sits 14th. A win would help Toluca gain ground on the top teams, while Queretaro is desperate for three points to escape the lower half of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Toluca and Queretaro FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toluca vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico on Wednesday, February 26, with kick-off at 10:00 PM ET or 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Toluca's Red Devils put on a dominant display against FC Juárez, cruising to a commanding 4-0 triumph at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on Saturday. Paulinho stole the spotlight with a sensational hat-trick, playing a pivotal role in the victory and strengthening Toluca’s standing in Liga MX.

Queretaro FC team news

There are no fresh injuries for Queretaro ahead of this game. The visitors rely on players like Ángel Sepúlveda and Pablo Barrera to create scoring opportunities.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links