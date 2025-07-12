How to watch today's Toluca vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Clausura champions Toluca open their 2025-26 Liga MX Apertura season at home on Saturday, welcoming Club Necaxa to the Estadio Nemesio Díez with confidence riding high after a dominant end to their last campaign.

Fernando Gago's Necaxa side have a dreadful record against Toluca, failing to notch a single win in their last 10 head-to-heads, a streak that dates back five years. They'll be hoping to finally flip the script in enemy territory this weekend.

Toluca, who fell short in the 2024 Apertura final to Club America, turned the tables in stunning fashion just months later, exacting revenge with a 2-0 aggregate triumph over Las Águilas in the Clausura playoff final. Antonio Mohamed's men topped the regular-season table by three points, before dispatching Monterrey and Tigres UANL en route to glory.

The Red Devils enter the new campaign with serious home momentum, unbeaten in all 11 matches at Estadio Nemesio Díez in 2025, racking up nine wins and two draws.

Necaxa, meanwhile, also punched a ticket to the Clausura playoffs last season, finishing fifth with 31 points from 17 outings. However, they were ousted in the quarter-finals by Tigres, not by goals, but by the league standings after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

Form-wise, Los Rayos are stumbling into the new term, with just one win from their last six matches across all competitions (three draws, two defeats), including a 3-2 loss to Chivas Guadalajara in their only pre-season warm-up last weekend.

Toluca vs Necaxa kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

The home side head into the season opener with a clean bill of health, giving them a full-strength squad to choose from on Saturday.

Necaxa team news

As for the visitors, they too will have no absentees, with every player fit and ready to feature in their 2025 Liga MX curtain-raiser.

