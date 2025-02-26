How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After enduring what could be their most devastating setback in the Premier League title race so far, Arsenal will look to keep their fading hopes alive when they face an in-form Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Mikel Merino briefly played the hero off the bench against Leicester City, but his inclusion from the start on Saturday proved ineffective as Mikel Arteta's men were consistently thwarted by a resilient West Ham defense. The Gunners paid the price for their lack of cutting-edge in front of goal.

While chances were few and far between at the Emirates, St. James' Park hosted a seven-goal thriller over the weekend. A late resurgence from Nottingham Forest wasn't enough to overcome the damage inflicted during an 11-minute collapse in the first half, eventually falling to a 4-3 defeat.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT on Wednesday, February 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest enjoy near full fitness for this encounter, with only backup goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) unavailable. Manager Nuno Espírito Santo faces a tactical dilemma, particularly regarding his defensive setup.

Given Arsenal's recent struggles against West Ham’s back-three formation, Santo might be tempted to adopt a similar structure, drawing inspiration from Graham Potter's tactical playbook to stifle the Gunners' attack.

Arsenal team news

For Arsenal, Saturday was a perfect storm of misfortune. Substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly saw red after denying Mohammed Kudus a clear goalscoring opportunity following a costly error—earning himself the fastest dismissal in club history.

Unlike his controversial red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lewis-Skelly's suspension will stand, forcing him to miss Wednesday’s clash. This could open the door for Riccardo Calafiori to redeem himself after a subpar showing last weekend.

The injury list continues to pile up for Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring), and Gabriel Jesus (ACL) all sidelined. However, youngster Ethan Nwaneri is expected to be available despite leaving the pitch with fatigue during the weekend’s match.

The decision to start Merino against West Ham didn’t pay off, and Arteta's only alternative seems to be a reluctant recall for the out-of-form Raheem Sterling, who was benched until Nwaneri's withdrawal.

