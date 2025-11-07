How to watch today's Tijuana vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It all comes down to the final matchday in Liga MX, and the stakes couldn't be clearer in the border city. Tijuana are fighting to lock down their play-in position, while Atlas arrive needing all three points just to keep their postseason hopes breathing. This isn't just another league fixture, it's a full-on pressure cooker.

Atlas, surprisingly, still have a mathematical shot at qualifying. That prospect seemed like a pipe dream months ago, but the mid-season appointment of Diego Cocca turned the tide almost instantly. Key wins over Necaxa and Juarez reignited belief, and their most recent result, a gritty 0-0 draw against a high-powered Toluca side, showed the Foxes can scrap when everything is on the line.

Tijuana, on the other hand, come into this match licking their wounds. A 4-1 hammering at the hands of Pumas on the last matchday exposed their road frailties, with Castaneda's late penalty serving as little more than cosmetic damage control. But here's the catch: Xolos have been a different beast at the Estadio Caliente. They have not lost at home all season, and that fortress mentality is exactly what keeps their play-in ambitions in arm’s reach.

Tijuana vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Atlas will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana typically lines up in a disciplined 4-4-2 setup, a shape designed to snap quickly from defense into attack. The system leans on the ingenuity of Frank Boya in midfield and the burst of Kevin Castaneda out wide to spark forward movement and stretch opposing backlines.

Up front, Mourad El Ghezouani and Castaneda remain the primary danger men, consistently popping up with key goals in decisive moments. Even with the recent setback against Tigres, this Xolos side hasn't lost its identity; they're still compact, organized, and perfectly built to strike on the counter.

Atlas team news

Atlas FC will once again be navigating the upcoming stretch with several notable absences across the squad. Jose Lozano remains on the mend after pulling up with a hamstring issue, the type of injury that demands patience and careful handling, so he's still sidelined. Meanwhile, Antonio Sanchez is recovering from an eye injury that's kept him out of action and has clearly interrupted his rhythm at just the wrong time.

Up front, Edgar Zaldivar continues to deal with a lingering knee problem that has halted his involvement, while Mauro Manotas is still working his way back from a serious cruciate ligament injury, a long road that requires both resilience and time. And in terms of selection availability, Edyairth Ortega is currently unavailable due to a disciplinary sanction, meaning Atlas will need to reshuffle yet again as they look to maintain consistency in their performances.

