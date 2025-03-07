How to watch today's Tigres vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will welcome Querétaro to the Volcán for Guido Pizarro's managerial debut in Liga MX.

The Monterrey-based side is coming off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over surprise package Necaxa at the Estadio Victoria, where Jesus Garza netted a dramatic last-minute winner after Juan Brunetta had earlier found the back of the net. The match ended on a controversial note as Nahuel Guzmán was sent off for taunting the opposition fans during celebrations, but the Disciplinary Commission later overturned the decision, allowing him to feature in this clash. Tigres currently sit third in the league standings with 19 points.

Meanwhile, Querétaro also picked up maximum points in their previous outing, securing a 2-0 triumph over Puebla at El Gallinero. Francisco Venegas and Argentine midfielder Federico Lértora provided the goals that lifted Gallos Blancos to 14th place on the table with 10 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Friday, March 07, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Tigres could still be without several key players due to injury, with Diego Reyes, Ozziel Herrera, Brazilian talent Rómulo Zwarg, Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán, and veteran striker André-Pierre Gignac all doubtful. However, some may recover in time to be available for selection at the last minute.

With Guido Pizarro making the transition to coaching, Tigres will need to rely on another seasoned figure within the squad. Brazilian midfielder Rafael Carioca has seen limited action due to his impending departure, but with Rómulo Zwarg out and the new coach now on the touchline, he'll be tasked with orchestrating play in the middle of the park.

Academy prospect Bernardo Parra is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup. Up front, changes could be in the works. Sebastián Córdova might replace the under-fire Uriel Antuna, given that he enjoys greater trust from Guido Pizarro, who is well aware of his capabilities.

Another youngster who could get the nod is Raymundo Fulgencio. The Argentine coach is familiar with his talent, and "Rayful" may earn a spot in the starting XI over Marcelo Flores, despite Diego Laínez returning from suspension. At center forward, Nico Ibanez remains Tigres’ only natural No. 9. With both Andre-Pierre Gignac and the Argentine unavailable, the team has resorted to using Juan Brunetta in that role.

Queretaro FC team news

Querétaro has demonstrated they can find the back of the net even against formidable opposition. Their prowess on set pieces and ability to wear down Tigres' backline could prove to be key factors in this matchup. The visitors also have no fresh injury concerns heading into this match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

