How to watch today's Tigres vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Juarez in the Liga MX at the Universitario Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are fifth in the standings with 16 points from eight matches in the Clausura so far. Their three-game winning run was ended by Leon last weekend.

Juarez are down in eighth in the standings and will be hoping they can put together a winning run to climb up the standings.

How to watch Tigres vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Tigres vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Tigres UANL are set to welcome back striker André-Pierre Gignac for their upcoming match against FC Juárez. Gignac has resumed full training after recovering from a recent injury, bolstering Tigres' attacking options.

Nicolas Ibanez, who had been sidelined, is also set to return.

FC Juarez team news

Juarez have no fresh injury concerns heading into a crucial mid-week league game against Tigres.

Midfielder Manuel Castro is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury

