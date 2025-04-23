How to watch today's Tigres vs Cruz Azul CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres and Cruz Azul are set to square off in the opening leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, pitting two of Liga MX’s elite against one another in what promises to be a fiercely contested clash.

Although both sides are no strangers to deep postseason runs domestically, they've crossed paths in knockout competition only twice over the past 20 years, each advancing once, keeping their rivalry delicately balanced on a knife's edge.

Not much separates the two heading into this semifinal showdown. Both wrapped up the Clausura 2025 regular season locked on 33 points, with Cruz Azul narrowly finishing ahead of Tigres thanks to a slim advantage in goal differential, just a single goal the difference.

Tigres earned their semifinal berth by eliminating reigning MLS champions LA Galaxy, while Cruz Azul ousted bitter foes Club América in a heated quarterfinal tie. After dispatching two of the region's powerhouses, both sides arrive in the final four battle-tested and full of belief, setting the stage for a gripping all-Mexican semifinal.

Tigres vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

The opening half of 2025 has been anything but smooth sailing for Tigres. The unexpected mid-season dismissal of Veljko Paunovic and the appointment of long-time club figure Guido Pizarro as head coach raised eyebrows across Liga MX. Yet, under Pizarro's guidance, the side seems to have found its rhythm and now finds itself firmly in contention for silverware on two fronts.

Club icon Andre-Pierre Gignac remains sidelined with a lingering injury that has kept him out of action since February. The 39-year-old Frenchman is nearing the twilight of his career, and while his absence is a blow, he remains a game-changer when fit.

On the bright side, Pizarro will be boosted by the returns of Javier Aquino and Ozziel Herrera. Aquino could slot back into the starting XI at right back, while Herrera is expected to provide an attacking spark off the bench, bolstering what is already one of the most potent forward lines in the region.

Cruz Azul team news

As for Cruz Azul, they made history by knocking out fierce rivals Club America in a two-legged tie for the first time this century to secure their place in the semifinals. First-year boss Vicente Sanchez has injected fresh energy into the squad and now aims to ride that wave into the final.

Lorenzo Faravelli will be unavailable for the first leg due to yellow card accumulation, while Luka Romero remains in concussion protocol following a frightening head clash against Toluca over the weekend.

There is positive news on the injury front, though, with Gonzalo Piovi expected to return in central defense. His presence should allow Erik Lira to slide back into his preferred holding midfield role, filling the void left by Faravelli. Despite Romero's absence, Sanchez still has plenty of firepower at his disposal as Cruz Azul chases a record-equaling seventh Concacaf Champions Cup crown.

