How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers vs the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers welcome the Chicago Cubs to Comerica Park on Friday night for the opener of a three-game weekend showdown, with first pitch set for 7:10 pm ET. Wenceel Perez and Michael Busch headline the matchup from the plate, while Ben Brown gets the nod on the mound for the Cubs.

Brown, the 24-year-old right-hander, is coming off a bounce-back outing against the Reds, where he fired six shutout innings in a no-decision that still ended in a Cubs win. While he showed flashes of his upside, he’s been up and down lately, carrying a 5.72 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP across 56.2 innings this year. May was especially rocky, as he posted a 5.46 ERA over the month. Friday marks his first-ever appearance against Detroit.

The Cubs hit the road again, riding momentum after capturing five straight series wins. They’re 4.5 games clear of the Cardinals in the NL Central and boast a strong 6-games-over-.500 record away from Wrigley. They recently took a series from the Reds at home, holding them to just nine total runs, but dropped the first two in their set with Washington heading into Thursday.

As for the Tigers, they remain perched atop the AL Central standings with a six-game cushion over both the Twins and Guardians. Detroit has taken five of its last six series, including a hard-fought win over Kansas City. They followed that up by splitting a four-game set with the White Sox on the road. Overall, the Tigers have been a force at home, with a 21-8 record at Comerica.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSDET and MARQ

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 6, 2025 , at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Friday, June 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Comerica Park Location Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Detroit Tigers team news

The Tigers will counter with ace Tarik Skubal, who’s in the midst of a dominant stretch. The lefty tossed seven shutout innings in his last start against the Royals, but the Tigers failed to back him with runs. He’s riding a 16-inning scoreless streak and owns a sparkling 2.26 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP over 75.2 innings. He’s 5-2 on the year and looks like a serious Cy Young candidate. That said, the Cubs have given him trouble before—he’s allowed eight earned runs in 12 career innings against them.

At the plate, Detroit is led by its young core. Riley Greene is locked in, notching eight RBIs in his last eight contests and hitting .842 OPS on the year with 13 homers and 42 runs batted in. Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 pick, is starting to fulfill expectations.

He’s launched 14 homers and matched Greene with 42 RBIs, bouncing back from last year’s struggles. Dillon Dingler, the up-and-coming catcher, has added 26 RBIs, while veteran Javier Báez is finally finding a groove in Detroit, carrying a .728 OPS.

The Tigers are averaging 5.01 runs per game—fifth-best in the league—and their pitching staff is among the elite, ranking sixth with a 3.20 ERA.

Chicago Cubs team news

Pete Crow-Armstrong has played a massive role in Chicago’s success this season. The 23-year-old slugger has belted 15 home runs with 51 RBIs and an impressive .866 OPS. He even drove in two runs against Detroit last season.

Carson Kelly has been a tough out at the plate too, boasting a .915 OPS and 24 RBIs. Seiya Suzuki has remained red-hot, tallying six RBIs over his last six games and stacking up 53 total on the season. Ian Happ, however, has gone cold—no RBIs in his last 10 outings.

The Cubs offense leads all of baseball with 5.68 runs per game. Their arms have held up well too, posting a 3.80 ERA—good for 12th in the majors.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

Date Saturday, June 7 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Tigers) Keider Montero Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Jameson Taillon TV Channel MLB Network, FDSDET and MARQ Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 8 First-Pitch Time 1:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Tigers) Jack Flaherty Starting Pitcher (Cubs) Cade Horton TV Channel FDSDET and MARQ Livestream Fubo

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago Cubs head-to-head record