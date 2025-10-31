How to watch Texas vs Vanderbilt NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores roll into Austin this weekend for a top-20 SEC clash with No. 20 Texas Longhorns, and it has all the makings of one of the most fascinating style battles of the 2025 season.

Vanderbilt arrives at 7-1 (3-1 SEC), riding momentum and belief, while Texas sits at 6-2 (3-1 SEC) under Steve Sarkisian, still searching for consistency and identity in a year that hasn’t gone according to script.

But the major talking point needs no introduction: the health of Arch Manning. His status has hovered over the matchup all week like a Texas sunset — impossible to ignore and setting the tone for everything to come.

For Vanderbilt, this is a golden chance to keep the fairytale alive. The Commodores are powering through one of their most impressive campaigns in recent memory, and a statement win on the road would only add fuel to the hype.

Texas, on the other hand, has endured a rollercoaster of a season, falling short of lofty preseason expectations and still trying to prove they belong in the national conversation. Saturday offers them a shot at redemption, and potentially, a spoiler role.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas vs Vanderbilt NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Texas vs Vanderbilt: Date and kick-off time

The Longhorns will take on the Commodores in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs Vanderbilt on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Texas vs Vanderbilt news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas comes into this one at 6-2, fresh off an absolutely chaotic 45-38 overtime escape against Mississippi State — a game that answered a few questions but raised a whole lot more. Arch Manning put on a show with 346 yards and three touchdowns through the air, plus a score on the ground, but he absorbed some heavy hits and briefly exited after a concussion scare in the extra period.

Backup Matthew Caldwell stepped in and delivered the walk-off touchdown, but make no mistake, Manning's status is the storyline heading into Saturday. The Longhorns flashed real firepower, especially with Ryan Wingo erupting for 184 receiving yards, but the defense also sprung leaks all over the place. Vanderbilt will absolutely see that on tape, and circle it in highlighter.

Statistically, Texas has been steady but not overwhelming on offense, sitting at 29 points per game and hanging around the middle of the national rankings in total yardage, good enough to win games, not good enough to breathe easy.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, arrives in Austin buzzing at 7-1, riding the momentum of a gritty, grind-it-out 17-10 win over Missouri. It wasn’t pretty — penalties, turnovers, and a season-low 265 total yards made it a slog, but the Commodores found a way. Diego Pavia punched in the late game-winner, while Makhilyn Young electrified the second half with an 80-yard burst to the house.

And that’s the difference with this team: in past seasons, these tight, messy SEC games slipped away from them. This year? They’re slamming the door. This is their best start since 1941, and the belief is real.

Offensively, Vanderbilt has been one of the SEC's most complete units, averaging 38.4 points per game and more than 430 yards of offense. On the other side of the ball, the Commodores have been quietly elite, allowing just 18.8 points per game and sitting inside the top 25 nationally in scoring defense.