How to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A high-stakes showdown takes over Saturday night in Knoxville as No. 14 Tennessee welcomes No. 18 Oklahoma to Neyland Stadium for the Vols’ lone home night game of the year.

With both teams hovering near the edge of the SEC and College Football Playoff picture, this one carries the weight of an elimination bout under the lights.

Tennessee returns home at 6-2 after a statement win over Kentucky — a reminder that when this offense finds its rhythm, it can overwhelm just about anybody. Meanwhile, Oklahoma arrives at the same 6-2 mark but is nursing fresh wounds from a 34-26 loss to Ole Miss — the Sooners' second defeat in their last three. And with matchups still looming against No. 4 Alabama and No. 19 Missouri, the road ahead doesn't get any smoother. This trip to Knoxville feels must-win.

These two saw each other as SEC members for the first time just last season, when Tennessee walked out of Norman with a 25-15 victory, a particularly emotional night for head coach Josh Heupel, who once starred as an All-American quarterback for the Sooners.

Tennessee vs Oklahoma: Date and kick-off time

The Volunteers will take on the Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

How to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Tennessee vs Oklahoma news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Tennessee looked like a team rediscovering its swagger. Quarterback Joey Aguilar was in total command, tossing for 396 yards and three touchdowns on a near-flawless 20-of-26 passing day.

Chris Brazzell II was the headliner out wide, turning four catches into 138 yards and a score, while running back Star Thomas chipped in 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Vols rolled up more than 500 total yards and averaged 8.5 yards per snap, the kind of offensive efficiency that can overwhelm opponents before they realize what hit them.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Oklahoma’s most recent outing was a roller coaster. The Sooners trailed 22-10 at the half but surged ahead 26-25 late in the third thanks to two electric touchdown sprints from Xavier Robinson, including a 65-yard burst that rattled the stadium.

Quarterback John Mateer threw for 223 yards and a score, but a few misfires in crucial situations stalled things late. Wideout Isaiah Sategna was the spark in the passing game with six grabs for 131 yards and a touchdown, though a costly fumble in the closing minutes swung momentum right back to Ole Miss. The fight was there — the finish was not.