How to watch today's Talleres vs Sao Paulo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Talleres will begin their Copa Libertadores journey on Wednesday as they welcome Sao Paulo to the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for the opening round of the group stage.

The Argentine side heads into the clash following a 1-1 draw against Belgrano, where Rick put them ahead with a stunning long-range effort before they conceded a second-half penalty that levelled the score.

Meanwhile, São Paulo opened their Brasileirão Serie A campaign over the weekend with a goalless stalemate against newly promoted Sport Recife. Interestingly, the Brazilian outfit also began their Libertadores group stage at this very venue last season but fell 2-1 to Talleres—a result they’ll be eager to avenge this time around.

How to watch Talleres vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Talleres and Sao Paulo will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Talleres vs Sao Paulo kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Sao Paulo will be played at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, April 2, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Talleres team news

Talleres continue to deal with injury concerns as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures. Matias Catalan, the experienced 32-year-old centre-back, remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear that has kept him out since September 2024, forcing him to miss 25 matches so far.

In midfield, Matías Galarza is working his way back from a metatarsal fracture sustained in mid-February. The 23-year-old is expected to return to action by late May, having already been absent for 18 games. Meanwhile, left-back Miguel Navarro suffered a torn muscle bundle in March and remains unavailable, adding to Talleres' defensive woes.

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo will once again be without Lucas, who remains sidelined due to injury, along with Pablo Maia, who is also unavailable. Additionally, there are concerns over Oscar's fitness, leaving his participation in doubt.

The Tricolor will also have to make do without several other key players, as goalkeeper Young, defender Ruan, left-back Wendell, midfielder Rodriguinho, and forwards Ferreirinha and Erick are all nursing injuries and won't be in contention for this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

