How to watch today's Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 World Cup U17 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mexico and Switzerland meet on Monday in a key Group F showdown at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Switzerland's U17s kept their tournament momentum moving in the right direction, even if their second outing did not bring fireworks. After rolling past Côte d'Ivoire 4-1 in their opener, coach Lugi Pisino's side settled for a scoreless stalemate against a stubborn South Korea side that also entered the match fresh off a victory.

Mexico, meanwhile, bounced back from their narrow defeat to South Korea by edging Ivory Coast 1-0, tightening the race for knockout-round positions heading into the final group fixtures.

With four points from their first two matches, Switzerland are in a strong position to book their place in the round of 16. A positive result against Mexico should be enough to see them through, though the stakes promise intensity in what may be the most competitive match of the group stage.

How to watch Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Switzerland U17 and Mexico U17 will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, Telemundo, and Amazon Prime Video.

Switzerland U17 vs Mexico U17 kick-off time

The match between Switzerland U17 and Mexico U17 will be played at Aspire Zone - Pitch 3 in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Monday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Switzerland U17 team news

Captain Nelson Savonnier, who plays for Sion's youth team, and Parma's Gabriel Morisoli, two of the team's defensive stalwarts, are missing through injury for the Swiss.

Mexico U17 team news

Mexico edged Ivory Coast 1-0 in Group F action at Aspire Zone Pitch 2 in Doha, though the result keeps the group picture tight for the rest of us.

Ian Olvera broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, nodding home a well-placed free kick delivered by Gael Garcia. Santiago Lopez came up with two stops to secure his first clean sheet of the tournament.

El Tricolor now sits at 1-0-1 and sits just a point off the top heading into Monday's decisive showdown with Switzerland.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match MEX 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Mexico U17 0 - 2 Switzerland U17 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

