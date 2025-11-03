How to watch today's Sunderland vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everton head to the north-east on Monday aiming to wipe away the sting of two straight league defeats when they visit a confident Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light.

The Toffees were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, conceding five goals across those two matches and failing to score themselves. It is the first time this season they have dropped consecutive games. They have not lost three league matches in a row under David Moyes since October 2011. The last time a Moyes-led Everton side suffered three straight defeats without finding the net was back in October 2005.

A response is required, but Sunderland look in no mood to slow down. The newly-promoted Black Cats sit fourth in the table with five wins from nine games and earned a spirited 2-1 victory over Chelsea in their latest outing. Everton, meanwhile, have slid to 14th with 11 points from their opening nine matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

The Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton will be played at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Monday, October 3, 2025.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Sunderland report no new fitness concerns. Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki are expected to continue anchoring the midfield. Omar Alderete should return after clearing concussion protocols following the Chelsea match.

The Black Cats are still without Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Habib Diarra, and Romaine Mundle, all of whom remain sidelined with longer-term issues.

Everton team news

For Everton, Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye are expected to be the first names in attack. Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner are set to operate in central midfield. Merlin Rohl is building fitness after several substitute appearances, although starting him here may be too soon. Supporters have called for Thierno Barry to come in for Beto, but the manager is likely to stick with the same lineup used against Tottenham.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains out injured. Nathan Patterson is still several weeks away from returning.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links