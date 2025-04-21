How to watch today's Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Blackburn, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruising toward a likely place in the Championship playoffs, Sunderland welcome outside hopefuls Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light for an Easter Monday showdown.

The Black Cats' push was derailed on Good Friday after Trai Hume saw red just seven minutes into a crucial clash with Bristol City. Despite a moment of magic from Eliezer Mayenda, Sunderland fell to a frustrating defeat and have now collected just one point from their last three outings.

In contrast, Blackburn are enjoying a resurgence under Valerien Ismael, producing their best display yet under the new boss in a commanding 4-1 home victory over Millwall. Sondre Tronstad's brace led the way, and while a top-six finish appears mathematically out of reach, Rovers look to be ending their campaign on a high note.

Sunderland vs Blackburn kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

It will kick off at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET on Monday, April 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be forced into changes with Hume serving a suspension, adding to his defensive concerns. With Niall Huggins (knee) and Aji Alese (leg) still sidelined, versatile skipper Luke O'Nien may be pushed into the right-back role, potentially opening a spot for Joe Anderson elsewhere in the backline.

Teen talent Chris Rigg, a player drawing widespread attention, has a knack for troubling Blackburn, having scored in each of his last two meetings with them. Another goal on Monday would put the 17-year-old in elite company, matching the feats of Ryan Sessegnon and Connor Wickham as the only U18s to score in three straight Championship games against one opponent.

Blackburn team news

Meanwhile, Blackburn received a boost with Kristi Montgomery eligible again after serving a suspension. However, given Callum Brittain's impact, including a goal on Friday, it's unlikely he'll be displaced from the XI. The only expected change could come in goal, where Aynsley Pears is tipped to return between the sticks after recovering from an Achilles issue.

