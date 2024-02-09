Where to watch Six Nations Scotland vs France rugby game: Livestream, TV schedule, and team news

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between Scotland vs France- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

France will be looking to avoid a 2-0 start in the 2024 Six Nations campaign when they head to Edinburgh to take on Scotland on Saturday during the second round.

The 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam champions, Les Bleus, come into this clash on the back of a crushing 38-17 home defeat against Six Nations title and Grand Slam favourites Ireland.

It followed their disappointing World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa, and they now face a tough test at Murrayfield, where they have not fared well in the past, losing three of the last four Six Nations Tests on the road against the Scottish.

Article continues below

Scotland, meanwhile, hung on to beat Wales 27-26 in Cardiff in what was the final game of a thrilling opening round on Saturday. After taking a 20-0 lead into halftime, Scotland nearly lost the game as Wales rallied to post 26 unanswered points and nearly win in Principality Stadium.

Scotland vs France date and kickoff time

Date Saturday, February 10, 2024 Kickoff time 9 :15 a.m. ET/ 8:15 a.m. CT/ 6:15 a.m. PT Venue Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium Location Edinburgh, Scotland Referee Nic Berry (Australia)

How to watch Scotland vs France on TV & stream live online

NBC Sports is the rights holder for the tournament in the USA and will be showing every game of the 2024 Six Nations live, while Six Nations matches will also be available to watch on CNBC (on delay).

With every fixture shown on NBC, the easiest and cheapest option is to invest in a Peacock subscription. The streaming service of NBC costs just $5.99 per month for the Premium Plan, which will allow you to watch all Six Nations fixtures, including Scotland vs France.

There's also no contract with this service, meaning you could essentially subscribe for two months while the tournament is on and cancel following it.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Scotland vs France team news & starting lineup

Scotland team news

Scotland have added further injury woes over the weekend. Edinburgh back-rower Crosbie was forced off in the second half of last Saturday's 27-26 victory away to Wales with a shoulder issue, while Glasgow second-rower Gray was forced off in the first half with a bicep problem. The pair - who both started in Cardiff - are now confirmed to be out for the rest of the tournament.

The hosts were already missing some key stars heading into last weekend's tournament opener as Toulouse full-back Blair Kinghorn (knee) and Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham (quad) were ruled out of at least the first two matches.

However, Townsend will at least be able to welcome back co-captain Rory Darge (knee), who has returned from injury and has been pushed straight back into the XV. There are in total three changes to the starting lineup from Townsend, with the aforementioned Darge returning in the back row alongside Jack Dempsey. Crosbie is out injured, and Jamie Ritchie is not even in the squad.

Grant Gilchrist comes into the second row in place of Gray, while Saracens flanker Andy Christie is moved to the bench.

France starting lineup: Rowe; Steyn, H Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell (co-C), White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Gilchrist, Cummings; M Fagerson, Darge (co-C), Dempsey

Replacements: Ashman, Hepburn, Millar-Mills, Skinner, Christie, G Horne, Healy, Redpath

France team news

France lock Paul Willemse will miss the clash with Scotland after being handed a three-week ban. The South Africa-born forward was shown two yellow cards for foul play during the 38-17 loss, the second of which was later upgraded to red.

Willemse has been handed a ban of four weeks, which he can further reduce the ban to three weeks by applying to take part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention program – the so-called"‘tackle school." He also has the right to appeal.

France have made two changes from their huge loss to Ireland at Murrayfield, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey set to return to the starting lineup on the left wing, replacing Yoram Moefana.

The only other change comes in the second row, where Cameron Woki will fill in for Willemse, while the front row remains unaltered, featuring the formidable props Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille, alongside the energetic Peato Mauvaka at hooker.

Reda Wardi is injured and has dropped out, which gives Sebastien Taofifenua a promotion. Uncapped Toulouse flanker Alexandre Roumat, who was called up as a late replacement for the injured Anthony Jelonch, is also available on the bench.

France starting lineup: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu, Gregory Alldritt (c), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Gabrillagues, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Julien Marchard, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana

Scotland vs France head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 08/13/23 France 30-27 Scotland Int. Friendly Games 08/05/23 Scotland 25-21 France Int. Friendly Games 02/26/23 France 32-21 Scotland Six Nations 02/26/22 Scotland 17-36 France Six Nations 03/27/21 France 23-27 Scotland Six Nations

More Rugby news and coverage