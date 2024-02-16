How to watch and live stream Six Nations Rugby: Teams, schedule, TV channel, streaming platforms

While rugby union may not be the biggest sport in the United States, with thousands upon thousands of expats from the likes of Ireland, Scotland and England, it’s no wonder the sport is growing.
There’s no finer rugby tournament than the Six Nations, certainly not scheduled yearly, and once again come February it’ll be capturing the imaginations of more and more of us as we call time on the NFL season.
Ireland will be keen to defend their championship crown, and you really won’t want to miss a minute. So, if you’re keen to stream the Six Nations 2024, here’s all the info you need…
When is the Six Nations?
The Six Nations runs this year from February 2, 2024 through until March 16, with a total of 15 games across five rounds. There are three games per round, usually played across Saturday and Sunday. However, the Six Nations opener between France and 2023 champions Ireland takes place on a Friday at the Stade de France.
The tournament is played in a league format, with no knockout phase. The team placed at the top of the table at the end of the competition wins the Six Nations.
2024 Six Nations schedule
Round 1:
- Friday February 2, 2024: France v Ireland
- Saturday February 3, 2024: Italy v England
- Saturday February 3, 2024: Wales v Scotland
Round 2:
- Saturday February 10, 2024: Scotland v France
- Saturday February 10, 2024: England v Wales
- Sunday February 11, 2024: Ireland v Italy
Round 3:
- Saturday February 24, 2024: Ireland v Wales
- Saturday February 24, 2024: Scotland v England
- Sunday February 25, 2024: France v Italy
Round 4:
- Saturday March 9, 2024: Italy v Scotland
- Saturday March 9, 2024: England v Ireland
- Sunday March 10, 2024: Wales v France
Round 5:
- Saturday March 16, 2024: Wales v Italy
- Saturday March 16, 2024: Ireland v Scotland
- Saturday March 16, 2024: France v England
Which channels have the rights to Six Nations rugby?Getty Images
At present, NBCUniversal has the rights to the Six Nations Championship and streams all games live.
Coverage generally begins from around 9am ET for the early kick-offs, with 6pm ET usually the latest for the very latest, which are scheduled to be the first and last fixture of this year’s tournament.
Best TV packages to watch the 2024 Six Nations
Of course, there are many packages you can pick up that allow you to stream NBC these days, as well as a host of other rugby tournaments, from the World Cup to World Rugby Sevens, the European Rugby Champions Cup, the Challenge Cup and more.
Below you’ll find some of the best packages currently offering NBC and Six Nations rugby…