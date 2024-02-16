How to watch and live stream Six Nations Rugby: Teams, schedule, TV channel, streaming platforms

Everything you need to know on how to watch 2024 Six Nations rugby on US TV

fubo's Pro plan has everything you need to fulfil your rugby, plus plenty more from the world of sports.

fubo's Pro plan has everything you need to fulfil your rugby, plus plenty more from the world of sports.

fubo's Pro plan has everything you need to fulfil your rugby, plus plenty more from the world of sports.

While rugby union may not be the biggest sport in the United States, with thousands upon thousands of expats from the likes of Ireland, Scotland and England, it’s no wonder the sport is growing.

There’s no finer rugby tournament than the Six Nations, certainly not scheduled yearly, and once again come February it’ll be capturing the imaginations of more and more of us as we call time on the NFL season.

Ireland will be keen to defend their championship crown, and you really won’t want to miss a minute. So, if you’re keen to stream the Six Nations 2024, here’s all the info you need…

When is the Six Nations?

The Six Nations runs this year from February 2, 2024 through until March 16, with a total of 15 games across five rounds. There are three games per round, usually played across Saturday and Sunday. However, the Six Nations opener between France and 2023 champions Ireland takes place on a Friday at the Stade de France.

The tournament is played in a league format, with no knockout phase. The team placed at the top of the table at the end of the competition wins the Six Nations.

2024 Six Nations schedule

Round 1:

Friday February 2, 2024: France v Ireland

Saturday February 3, 2024: Italy v England

Saturday February 3, 2024: Wales v Scotland

Round 2:

Saturday February 10, 2024: Scotland v France

Saturday February 10, 2024: England v Wales

Sunday February 11, 2024: Ireland v Italy

Round 3:

Saturday February 24, 2024: Ireland v Wales

Saturday February 24, 2024: Scotland v England

Sunday February 25, 2024: France v Italy

Round 4:

Saturday March 9, 2024: Italy v Scotland

Saturday March 9, 2024: England v Ireland

Sunday March 10, 2024: Wales v France

Round 5:

Saturday March 16, 2024: Wales v Italy

Saturday March 16, 2024: Ireland v Scotland

Saturday March 16, 2024: France v England

Which channels have the rights to Six Nations rugby?

At present, NBCUniversal has the rights to the Six Nations Championship and streams all games live.

Coverage generally begins from around 9am ET for the early kick-offs, with 6pm ET usually the latest for the very latest, which are scheduled to be the first and last fixture of this year’s tournament.

Best TV packages to watch the 2024 Six Nations

Of course, there are many packages you can pick up that allow you to stream NBC these days, as well as a host of other rugby tournaments, from the World Cup to World Rugby Sevens, the European Rugby Champions Cup, the Challenge Cup and more.

Below you’ll find some of the best packages currently offering NBC and Six Nations rugby…