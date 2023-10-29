How to watch today's Giants vs Jets game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Giants against the Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Giants will hope to record back-to-back wins for the first time during the 2023 NFL season when they play out a derby encounter against New York Jets in a Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium. The former have only won twice this term but will hope they can carry the momentum forward this week.

Giants vs Jets | Sun Oct 29 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

Having snapped a barren four-game losing run with a hard-fought Week 7 win over Washington Commanders last time out, Brian Daboll will hope his team can cut the deficit on a rough 2-5 record, particularly as his side remain rooted to the foot of the NFC East.

But fresh off a bye round, the Jets will be determined to ensure they take another step towards potentially ending their dozen-year playoff drought, with Robert Saleh keen for his team to improve upon a 3-3 record and notch three wins on the trot after they defeated Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Giants vs Jets: Date & kickoff time

Date October 29, 2023 Kickoff time 13:00 (ET) / 10:00 (ET) Venue MetLife Stadium

How to watch Giants vs Jets on TV & stream live online

The Giants vs Jets game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Giants vs Jets game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Giants vs Jets | Sun Oct 29 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (color), AJ Ross (reporter)

How to listen to Giants vs Jets on radio

Listen live as the Giants take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 8.

Listen Live

NEW YORK: WFAN 101.9FM - Giants Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (color), Howard Cross (reporter)

SPANISH RADIO: NEW YORK: WADO 1280 AM

Broadcast Crew: Nestor Rosario (play-by-play), Francis Adames (analyst)

Giants and Jets rosters & injury reports

New York Giants team news

All eyes will be on Daniel Jones following his recent absences as the Giants quarterback looks to make his return at MetLife Stadium. He’s not the only face who could be back among the team too, with left tackle Andrew Thomas also off the injured reserve list and eyeing a role in this Week 8 clash.

Players Offense Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor; Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray; Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton; Daniel Bellinger, Darren Waller; Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski, Sean Harlow, Marcus McKethan, Joshua Miles, Evan Neal, Matt Peart, Tyre Phillips, Justin Pugh, John Michael Schmitz, Andrew Thomas. Defense D. J. Davidson, Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Jordon Riley, A'Shawn Robinson, Leonard Williams; Carlos Basham Jr., Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, Bobby Okereke, Isaiah Simmons, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward; Deonte Banks, Dane Belton, Cordale Flott, Tre Hawkins III, Darnay Holmes, Adoree' Jackson, Bobby McCain, Nick McCloud, Xavier McKinney, Gervarrius Owens, Jason Pinnock. Special Teams Graham Gano, Jamie Gillan, Casey Kreiter.

New York Jets team news

In another world, Aaron Rodgers would be looking to secure bragging rights for the Jets and again stake his place. Of course, the four-time NFL MVP will be missing through long-term injury. The rest of his teammates are looking in particularly good health, however, stoking hopes they can improve their record against their rivals.

Players Offense Tim Boyle, Zach Wilson; Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden, Michael Carter, Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall; Jason Brownlee, Irvin Charles, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard, Garrett Wilson; Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, C. J. Uzomah; Mekhi Becton, Connor McGovern, Max Mitchell, Wes Schweitzer, Joe Tippmann, Laken Tomlinson, Billy Turner, Carter Warren. Defense Micheal Clemons, John Franklin-Myers, Quinton Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson II, Carl Lawson, Will McDonald IV, Bryce Huff, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Al Woods; Zaire Barnes, Samuel Eguavoen, C. J. Mosley, Jamien Sherwood, Chazz Surratt, Quincy Williams; Tony Adams, Adrian Amos, Michael Carter II, Ashtyn Davis SS, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, D. J. Reed, Jordan Whitehead. Special Teams Thomas Hennessy, Thomas Morstead, Greg Zuerlein.

Giants vs Jets head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/10/2019 Giants 27-34 Jets 12/06/2015 Jets 23-20 Giants 12/24/2011 Giants 24-19 Jets 10/7/2007 Jets 24-35 Giants 11/2/2003 Giants 31-28 Jets

More NFL News