Where to watch Six Nations France vs Ireland rugby game: Livestream, TV schedule, and team news

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between France vs Ireland - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The 2024 Six Nations has finally arrived and begins with three intriguing clashes making up the opening round, kicking off with a potential title decider between France and defending champions Ireland at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille on Friday.

Les Bleus were pipped to the title last season by the Irish, but they crucially have home advantage this time in a huge opening night fixture. Both of these heavyweights will be smarting after their respective World Cup quarter-final exits to South Africa and New Zealand last year and will be hungry to lay an early marker on Six Nations opening night.

France vs Ireland date and kickoff time

Date Friday, February 2, 2024 Kickoff time 3 :00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. PT Venue Orange Vélodrome Location Marseille, France Referee Karl Dickson (England)

How to watch France vs Ireland on TV & stream live online

NBC Sports is the rights holder for the tournament in the USA and will be showing every game of the 2024 Six Nations live, while Six Nations matches will also be available to watch on CNBC (on delay).

With every fixture shown on NBC, the easiest and cheapest option is to invest in a Peacock subscription. The streaming service of NBC costs just $5.99 per month for the Premium Plan, which will allow you to watch all Six Nations fixtures, including the blockbuster opener between France and Ireland.

There's also no contract with this service, meaning you could essentially subscribe for two months while the tournament is on and cancel following it.