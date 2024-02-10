Where to watch Six Nations England vs Wales rugby game: Livestream, TV schedule, and team news

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s England versus Wales Six Nations game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

England will host fierce rivals Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London on Saturday during the second round of the 2024 Six Nations Championship.

Steve Borthwick's side got up and running in Rome, securing their first win in the opening game of the tournament since 2019. The Red Rose maintained their perfect record against the Azzurri, but the game was far from a cakewalk as expected before kick-off.

In fact, they trailed at half-time and it was a sluggish performance but managed to edge out a 27-24 victory. They will now be desperate to produce a much-improved display this weekend.

Wales, meanwhile, were left stunned in Cardiff, as the home side fell 27-0 behind after 43 minutes. A heavy defeat looked to be on the cards, but the Welsh rallied superbly and ultimately yielded a 27-26 defeat. They will now be bidding to build upon their second-half display last time out.

England vs Wales date and kickoff time

Date Saturday, February 10, 2024 Kickoff time 11 :45 a.m. ET/ 10:45 a.m. CT/ 8:45 a.m. PT Venue Twickenham Stadium Location London, England Referee James Doleman (New Zealand)

How to watch England vs Wales on TV & stream live online

NBC Sports is the rights holder for the tournament in the USA and will be showing every game of the 2024 Six Nations live, while Six Nations matches will also be available to watch on CNBC (on delay).

With every fixture shown on NBC, the easiest and cheapest option is to invest in a Peacock subscription. The streaming service of NBC costs just $5.99 per month for the Premium Plan, which will allow you to watch all Six Nations fixtures, including England vs Wales.

There's also no contract with this service, meaning you could essentially subscribe for two months while the tournament is on and cancel following it.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

England vs Wales team news & starting lineup

England team news

For the first time in four years, England have named an unchanged team for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales at Twickenham.

In fact, the only change in the matchday 23 is on the bench as Ellis Genge returns from a foot injury to take his place among the replacements, leading to Beno Obano's removal from the squad altogether after earning his fourth cap against the Azzurri.

Jamie George will lead the team out at Twickenham for the first time since being named as Owen Farrell's successor as captain.

England starting lineup: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Ethan Roots, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Jamie George (c), Joe Marler

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Danny Care, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Wales team news

Warren Gatland has made seven changes to the side that went down 27-26 to Scotland in the opening round of the championship. George North has been recalled to play outside centre, replacing Owen Watkin. Gatland has also picked both Ioan Lloyd and Tomos Williams, the two half-backs who orchestrated Wales' second-half fightback from 27-0 down against Scotland.

Fly-half Sam Costelow, who was forced off during the first-half of Wales’ clash against Scotland, is replaced by Ioan Lloyd. His partner, Gareth Davies, has simply been dropped from the squad, with Tomos Williams coming in at scrum-half.

Gatland has also rejigged the entire front-row by bringing in Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, and Keiron Assiratti, with Cardiff flanker Alex Mann given a first Wales start following his try-scoring outing off the bench against Scotland. Corey Domachowski and Ryan Elias have been relegated to the bench, where they are joined by Will Rowlands and Taine Basham.

Wales starting lineup: Winnett; Dyer, North, Tompkins, Adams; Lloyd, Williams; G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti, Jenkins (capt), Beard, Mann, Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Griffin, Rowlands, Basham, Hardy, Evans, Grady

England vs Wales head-to-head record

Warren Gatland's Wales are now looking to secure a first win at Twickenham in the Six Nations since 2012, having lost to their fierce rivals seven times in succession at the venue.

Date Match Competition 12/08/23 England 19-17 Wales Int. Friendly Games 08/05/23 Wales 20-9 England Int. Friendly Games 02/25/23 Wales 10-20 England Six Nations 02/26/22 England 23-19 Wales Six Nations 02/27/21 Wales 40-24 England Six Nations

