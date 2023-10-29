How to watch today's Panthers vs Texans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Panthers against the Texans, as well as kickoff time and team news.

Carolina Panthers will go in search of their first win of the 2023 NFL season when they face off against Houston Texans in a Week 8 matchup at Bank of America Stadium, with the desperate hosts looking to get off the mark after a miserable first half of the current campaign to date.

The hosts remain winless with a 0-6 record this term, with Frank Reich's debut campaign as coach yet to yield positive results for his squad. Questions have been asked of first-choice draft pick Bryce Young so far, but for the Panthers, a fragile defense has been their weakness, shipping 40-plus points in back-to-back games this term.

Fortunes have been more even for their opponents, with the Texans bouncing back to take three wins in their last four after consecutive losses to open the campaign. Also coming off a Week 7 bye, DeMeco Ryans will know a win is needed to keep pressure on the Jacksonville Jaguars and stay in the hunt for a spot come the playoffs in early 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Panthers vs Texans: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday October 29, 2023 Kickoff time 13:00 (ET) / 10:00 (PT) Venue Bank of America Stadium

How to watch Panthers vs Texans on TV & stream live online

The Panthers vs Texans game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 11:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Panthers vs Texans game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Coverage starts from 11:00 am ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Brandon Gaudin, (play-by-play), Robert Smith (color), Jen Hale (reporter)

How to listen to Panthers vs Texans on radio

Listen live as the Texans take on the Panthers in North Carolina in Week 8.

Listen Live

CAROLINA: WRFX

Broadcast Crew: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Jim Szoke (color), Sharon Thorsland (reporter)

SPANISH RADIO: CAROLINA: WGSP

Broadcast Crew: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Luis Moreno Jr. (analyst)

TEXAS : SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app

: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app SPANISH RADIO: TEXAS: Mega 101 FM

Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Panthers and Texans rosters & injury reports

Carolina Panthers team news

The Panthers head into Sunday's game facing a public referendum on the tenure of their head coach and first-round draft pick, but it is easy to forget they have had their share of injuries. Super Bowl LVI winner Austin Corbett remains sidelined, among several absences. But much will come down to Young in a quarterback battle for success here.

Players Offense Andy Dalton, Bryce Young; Raheem Blackshear, Chuba Hubbard, Giovanni Ricci, Miles Sanders; D. J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Adam Thielen; Hayden Hurst, Stephen Sullivan, Tommy Tremble; Bradley Bozeman, Ikem Ekwonu, Nash Jensen, Ricky Lee, Cade Mays, Taylor Moton, David Sharpe, Calvin Throckmorton, Chandler Zavala. Defense Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams; Amare Barno, Brian Burns, Claudin Cherelus, Yetur Gross-Matos, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Justin Houston, D. J. Johnson, Deion Jones, Frankie Luvu, Chandler Wooten; Vonn Bell, Dicaprio Bootle, Jeremy Chinn, Alex Cook, Sam Franklin Jr, C. J. Henderson, Troy Hill, Donte Jackson, D'Shawn Jamison, Jammie Robinson, Xavier Woods. Special Teams Johnny Hekker, J. J. Jansen, Eddy Pineiro.

Houston Texans team news

With the number-two draft pick in C.J. Stroud lining up against the man who pipped him in the draft, the Texans may feel they have a great chance of moving to a 4-3 record for the season on the road. But they too have a lengthy injury list, with Kendrick Green and Eric Murray among those still on the medical table for the visitors.

Players Offense Case Keenum, Davis Mills, C. J. Stroud; Andrew Beck, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary; Noah Brown, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie III, Robert Woods; Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Schultz; Nick Broeker, Austin Deculus, Michael Deiter, George Fant, Tytus Howard, Josh Jones, Shaq Mason, Jarrett Patterson, Laremy Tunsil. Defense Will Anderson Jr., Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Jonathan Greenard, Kurt Hinish, Dylan Horton, Jerry Hughes, Sheldon Rankins; Blake Cashman, Jake Hansen, Christian Harris, Neville Hewitt, Denzel Perryman, Myjai Sanders, Henry To'oTo'o; Grayland Arnold, Shaquill Griffin, Ka'dar Hollman, Steven Nelson, Jalen Pitre, D'Angelo Ross, M. J. Stewart, Tavierre Thomas, Jimmie Ward. Special Teams Ka'imi Fairbairn, Cameron Johnston, Jon Weeks.

Panthers vs Texans head-to-head record

Date Match Score 9/23/2021 Panthers 24-9 Texans 9/29/2019 Panthers 16-10 Texans 9/20/2015 Texans 17-24 Panthers 12/18/2011 Panthers 28-13 Texans 9/16/2007 Texans 34-21 Panthers

