How to watch today's Stoke City vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stoke City welcome Sheffield United to the bet365 Stadium in the Championship on Friday, with both sides looking to bounce back after bruising defeats earlier in the week.

Stoke's momentum came to a screeching halt as they were thumped 6-0 by a rampant Leeds United side that sealed their Premier League promotion in style. Prior to that, the Potters had strung together a promising run, but their collapse at Elland Road was a harsh reality check.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, were clinging to their automatic promotion hopes heading into their clash with Burnley at Turf Moor. However, a narrow 2-1 defeat saw those dreams dashed, leaving them now eyeing a route back to the top flight via the play-offs. With only one win from their last five matches, the Blades have seen their form nosedive at the worst possible time.

Stoke vs Sheffield United kick-off time

This Championship match between Stoke and Sheffield United will be played at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Friday, April 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Stoke team news

Stoke may be without Eric Bocat, Enda Stevens, Souleymane Sidibe, and Jordan Thompson, all of whom are facing late fitness tests.

Sheffield United team news

The visitors are also shorthanded, with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ollie Arblaster, and Tom Davies all ruled out ahead of the trip to face Stoke.

