Premiership - Game Week 6 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 The SMISA Stadium

Today's game between St. Mirren and Celtic will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 3:00 PM.

St. Mirren vs Celtic is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Scottish Premiership fixture are listed below.

Celtic travel to Paisley to face St. Mirren at the SMISA Stadium in the Scottish Premiership, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to extend their position at the summit of the table.

O'Neill, who secured a permanent contract following last season's Premiership title triumph, is approaching his 75th birthday and remains one of the most respected figures in Scottish football. His Celtic side arrived in Paisley in fine domestic form.

St. Mirren, managed by Craig McLeish, head into the fixture off the back of a positive midweek result. The Buddies will be eager to make the SMISA Stadium a difficult venue for the Premiership leaders.

Celtic's summer has not been without disruption. Reo Hatate, the Japan international midfielder who was a fixture in five title-winning squads, completed a deadline-day move to Burnley on a three-year deal, leaving O'Neill to reshape his midfield options ahead of a demanding schedule.

Despite that departure, Celtic have looked sharp in the Premiership. A 3-0 win over Aberdeen last time out in the league underlined their attacking intent, and O'Neill will expect his squad to back that up on the road.

For St. Mirren, this is a chance to test themselves against the division's top side. Their recent league record shows a team capable of picking up points, and home advantage at the SMISA Stadium will give McLeish's players belief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Craig McLeish takes charge of St. Mirren for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been announced, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill names his Celtic squad with no confirmed injury or suspension details available at this stage. No probable lineup has been released, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

St. Mirren head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Kilmarnock in the Premiership on September 2, a result that continued their solid start to the league season. Earlier in that run, they drew 3-3 with Motherwell, a high-scoring affair that showed both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability. Their only defeat came against Rangers in the League Cup, a 5-1 loss, though their Premiership form has been considerably stronger, with three wins from four league outings.

Celtic arrive with four wins and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Premiership on September 2. They also recorded a 2-1 win over Falkirk and a 3-0 win over LASK in Champions League qualification, though they suffered a 5-1 defeat to LASK in the second leg of that tie. Across their last five matches, Celtic have scored 13 goals and conceded seven, with their domestic record remaining clean and consistent.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 19, 2026, when Celtic beat St. Mirren 6-2 in the FA Cup. Before that, Celtic won 1-0 at home in the Premiership on April 11, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Celtic have won four times, with St. Mirren claiming one victory — a 3-1 home win in the League Cup in December 2025. Celtic have scored 11 goals across those five matches, with St. Mirren netting eight.

Standings

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic sit top of the table, with St. Mirren in second place heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: