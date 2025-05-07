How to watch today's St Louis City vs Union Omaha US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between St. Louis City and Union Omaha, as well as kick-off time and team news

St. Louis CITY SC will welcome Union Omaha to Energizer Park on Wednesday night for a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 clash—a rematch of their lopsided 2023 showdown.

While both sides are struggling in their league campaigns, cup competitions tend to throw form out the window, and both clubs will be eager to make something happen under knockout pressure.

St. Louis, currently languishing in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference, are averaging less than a point per game and desperately need a spark. Wednesday's matchup could be just that, especially if they can channel the same energy from their previous 5-1 rout of the Owls.

That night saw Aziel Jackson bag a brace, while Akil Watts, Eduard Lowen, and an own goal padded the scoresheet. Celio Pompeu also shined with a trio of assists in a dominant display.

Union Omaha arrives at Energizer Park on the heels of a 0-0 draw against Forward Madison and sits 12th in USL League One with a 1-2-1 record. But they've already built some cup momentum, knocking off Flatirons Rush (2-1), Des Moines Menace (2-1), and pulling off a shock 1-0 win over USL Championship outfit San Antonio FC, thanks to defender Dion Acoff's lone strike.

St. Louis City vs Union Omaha kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between St. Louis City and Union Omaha will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis CITY SC boss Olof Mellberg has hinted at potential tweaks to his starting XI ahead of Wednesday's cup tie.

Between the sticks, Ben Lundt is expected to get the nod once again, with first-choice keeper Roman Burki still working his way back from a hand fracture suffered in training back in March. That said, Mellberg suggested Burki could be back in action as early as this weekend's league clash against San Diego, pending a green light from the medical team.

Union Omaha team news

So far, Omaha's scoring output in league play has come from Dion Acoff, Max Schneider, a familiar face for CITY fans after his stint with CITY2, and Sergio Ors. Charlie Ostrem leads the squad with two assists, while Ors has chipped in with another.

