How to watch today's St Louis City vs San Diego MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis CITY SC are back at home this weekend as they welcome San Diego FC to kick off their May fixtures, and they'll be desperate to snap a frustrating winless skid that's dragged on for weeks in MLS play.

Once tipped as a rising force in the Western Conference, St. Louis have seen their stock tumble in 2024. With just one league victory since mid-March, optimism has taken a hit. Last weekend's 4-1 drubbing at the hands of the Seattle Sounders marked their third defeat in the past month and fifth since that elusive March 15 win. A playoff push, once in the cards, is quickly slipping into the realm of wishful thinking.

San Diego FC, on the other hand, continue to defy the challenges of their debut campaign. Despite enduring a recent three-game skid, Mikey Varas has guided the expansion side to 17 points from 11 games, good enough for fourth place in the West. They bounced back emphatically with a 5-0 demolition of FC Dallas, their biggest win to date and a reminder of their attacking potential.

How to watch St. Louis City vs San Diego FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between St. Louis City and San Diego FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

St. Louis City vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

The MLS match between St. Louis City and San Diego FC will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

There were at least a couple of glimmers of hope for CITY in the Seattle loss. Eduard Lowen made his long-awaited return from injury, coming on in the 70th minute for his first action since March 22. Also getting his first minutes was recent signing Xande Silva, who looked bright in a late cameo, showing pace, energy, and a hunger to make things happen.

Injuries remain a concern for the hosts. The statuses of Roman Burki, Chris Durkin, Tomas Totland, and Henry Kessler remain uncertain. On top of that, midfielder Tomas Ostrak was forced off last match, and the club will be hoping his setback isn't a serious one.

Kyle Hiebert will miss out through suspension after an accumulation of yellows, meaning a reshuffle at the back is on the cards. Akil Watts could slot in at right-back, allowing Lowen to return to midfield. Meanwhile, Alfredo Morales is eligible again after serving his one-game ban and may come straight back into the XI.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego also have a bit of juggling to do. Defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov is suspended after picking up another yellow last time out. That could see Jasper Loffelsend shift from right-back to the centre of the park in what may be the only tweak to a side that looked ruthless against Dallas.

One player to watch for this game? Without a doubt, Anders Dreyer. The Danish attacker is lighting up MLS in 2025, already racking up four goals and five assists in just 11 starts — and he'll be eager to add to that tally in the Gateway City.

Head-to-Head Record

STL Last match SDI 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins San Diego FC 0 - 0 St. Louis City 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

