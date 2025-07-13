How to watch today's St Louis City vs Portland Timbers MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Portland Timbers hit the road this weekend, heading to Energizer Park for a clash with St. Louis City, looking to ride the momentum from last week's solid win.

While the Timbers edged past the New England Revolution 2-1 at home in their previous outing, St. Louis City's woes continued with a 3-2 defeat at Real Salt Lake, their third straight loss in the league.

It’s been a tough year for St. Louis, who have racked up just 15 points from 21 matches, seven fewer than they had at this point in their sophomore MLS season. However, they've managed to scrape together 10 of those points on home turf, including a wild 3-3 draw with LA Galaxy in June.

Phil Neville’s side still sit fourth in the Western Conference, six points off leaders San Diego FC, though Portland do hold a game in hand on the table-toppers.

The Timbers boast plenty of firepower, but that attacking threat has gone missing on the road; they've failed to find the net in three straight away league games. Can they finally break that dry spell in St. Louis?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between St Louis City and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

The MLS match between St. Louis City and Portland Timbers will be played at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, July 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City were hit hard by injuries in last week's trip to Salt Lake City, with Joakim Nilsson, Chris Durkin, and Timo Baumgartl all sidelined due to knee troubles. Eduard Lowen and Frederick Kessler also missed out with hamstring strains, while an upper-body knock kept Alfredo Morales out of action. Rasmus Alm remained unavailable as he continues to nurse a hip injury.

Despite the setbacks, Klauss pulled one back to keep them in the fight, and a late own goal from Noel Caliskan gave the visitors a glimmer of hope in the dying minutes — but it wasn't enough to halt their slide.

Portland Timbers team news

On the flip side, Portland have been dealing with injury headaches of its own. Jonathan Rodriguez, Ariel Lassiter, and Antony all missed last week's win due to lower-body knocks, while Zac McGraw continued to sit out with a lingering back issue.

The good news for the Timbers? Jimer Fory returns to the squad after serving a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation. And they'll be feeling confident after Ian Smith and David Costa found the net against New England, extending their unbeaten streak at Providence Park to a strong 10 matches.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links