How to watch today's St Louis City vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Western Conference strugglers St. Louis City will look to snap out of their early-season funk when they host Orlando City SC this week in MLS action.

With just 15 points on the board, St. Louis find themselves languishing near the foot of the table, second from bottom in the West, while their visitors from the East come in sitting comfortably in fifth with 30 points from 18 games.

It’s been a rocky campaign for St. Louis, and things came to a head in late May when Olof Mellberg was relieved of his duties following just two wins in their opening 15 matches. David Critchley, now in temporary charge, made a promising start by guiding his side to a victory over San Jose, but that flicker of hope was short-lived. A defeat to Portland followed before they shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller with bottom side LA Galaxy in their last outing.

For Orlando City, the aim is to rediscover the groove that saw them go 12 matches unbeaten earlier this year. That streak has since fizzled out, with three losses in their last five outings. However, a narrow 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids in their most recent clash has helped steady the ship, and Oscar Pareja's men will be keen to build on that.

St. Louis City vs Orlando City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Energizer Park

St. Louis City and Orlando City face off at the Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

St. Louis City team news

Injury woes continue to pile up for the hosts. Rasmus Alm is out with a persistent hip issue, while both Chris Durkin and Joakim Nilsson remain sidelined due to knee injuries. The midfield will also miss Eduard Löwen, who’s nursing a hamstring problem, and Henry Kessler remains on the comeback trail from the same issue.

Orlando City team news

Orlando, meanwhile, are still without key forward Duncan McGuire, who's recovering from a shoulder knock, while Nico Rodríguez is a doubt with a thigh strain.

STL Last match ORL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Orlando City 2 - 1 St. Louis City 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

