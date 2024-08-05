How to watch today's St Johnstone vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Johnstone and Aberdeen square off at McDiarmid Park in the opening round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership, with both sides looking to get off to a positive start in the new campaign.

The Saints, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, will be targeting a much more stable season this time around. They have bolstered their squad with new signings and performed well in the League Cup, finishing top of their group.

The Dons, on the other hand, will be keen to improve upon their seventh-place finish and build momentum from their successful cup run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Johnstone vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: Monday, August 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT Venue: McDiarmid Park

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The Scottish Premiership encounter will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein could be without the services of Nicky Clark and Uche Ikpeazu, with the former 33-year-old suffering from an injury concern and the latter expected to be back in first-team contention around September.

The hosts are also short of options at left-back due to the absence of Andre Raymond, with the 23-year-old recovering from a hamstring strain.

St Johnstone possible XI: Sinclair; Wrigt, Olufunwa, Neilson, Keltjens; C. Smith, MacPherson, M. Smith, Clark, Carey; Sidibeh

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinclair, Rae Defenders: Essel, McClelland, Olufunwa, Keltjens, Neilson, Raymond, Cameron, Sanders, Parker Midfielders: Kucheriavyi, Smith, Carey, Franczak, McPake, Wright, Smith, Sprangler, MacPherson, Ferguson Forwards: Ikpeazu, Sidibeh, Mbunga-Kimpioka, Clark, May, Kirk, Steven

Aberdeen team news

After making some telling contributions for Aberdeen during the closing stages of last season, Dante Polvara is now sidelined with a hamstring issue. He has suffered a hamstring tear that is expected to keep him out of action for 14-16 weeks, potentially ruling him out until late October.

Leighton Clarkson will be vying for a place in the Dons' engine room in the new season, but his first-team prospects have been hindered by a dislocated shoulder.

Aberdeen possible XI: Doohan; Devlin, Jensen, Rubezic, Mackenzie; Milne, Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Hoilett; Sokler

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mitov, Doohan Defenders: Rubežić, Jensen, McGarry, Mackenzie, MacDonald, Devlin, Molloy, Milne Midfielders: Clarkson, Hoilett, McGrath, Besuijen, Nilsen, Polvara, Shinnie, Duncan, Richardson Forwards: Miovski, Lopes, Gueye, Sokler, Ambrose, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 04/05/24 Aberdeen 1-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 29/02/24 Aberdeen 0-2 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 25/01/24 St. Johnstone 1-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 08/10/23 Aberdeen 0-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 01/04/23 St. Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership

