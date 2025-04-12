How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings, as well as start time and team news.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) return to home turf at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12, aiming to reverse their fortunes when they face a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season.

It's been a turbulent campaign for SRH, who began the season with fireworks—hammering 286 in their opening fixture—but have since spiraled into a four-match losing skid. Their ultra-aggressive batting strategy has come back to haunt them, with sub-par totals of 163, 120, and 152 in their last three appearances. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma haven't provided the explosive starts expected, while Ishan Kishan has been a shadow of his best.

With the bat misfiring, the ball hasn't offered any respite either. Hyderabad have been the most expensive bowling unit in the tournament, conceding runs at 10.73 per over, and averaging a wicket only every 41.47 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins has struggled to contain runs, and the absence of a frontline spinner has only added to their woes.

For Punjab Kings, it’s been a far more optimistic tale. Sitting comfortably in fourth place with three wins in four games, they arrive in Hyderabad fresh off a composed 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. What’s been impressive is their collective contribution—despite quiet starts from big names like Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, the side has unearthed new heroes nearly every match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

SRH vs PBKS: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, India.

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Location Uppal, Hyderabad, India

How to watch SRH vs PBKS online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between SRH and PBKS online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

With the season now on the line for SRH, Pat Cummins and his side know they can't afford another slip-up. Their batting failed to click in their last outing against Gujarat Titans, where they suffered a seven-wicket defeat. The pressure is now on the top order, especially Head and Abhishek, to deliver fireworks early. The middle order, featuring Kishan, Nitish Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen, must anchor the innings, while the lower order—Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, and Cummins himself—need to contribute with the bat.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Cummins have to strike early to disrupt a Punjab side stacked with top-order firepower. Simarjeet Singh was wayward in the last game and will be expected to tighten things up during the middle overs alongside Jaydev Unadkat and Zeeshan Ansari. SRH may also hope for a stronger showing from part-time options like Mendis and Abhishek Sharma to plug the gaps.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings Team News

PBKS, meanwhile, are steadily building momentum and look a far cry from the inconsistent side of past seasons. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has seen his side gel well, and their win over CSK was a textbook team performance. However, their track record in Hyderabad remains dismal, and Iyer will want to turn the tide at this venue.

Youngster Priyansh Arya, who cracked a match-winning century in the previous game, will be key alongside Prabhsimran Singh at the top. Iyer, along with Stoinis and Nehal Wadhera, will aim to control the middle phase, while Maxwell, Shashank Singh, and Marco Jansen add finishing flair.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur will lead the charge in the powerplay, while Maxwell and Jansen will be crucial in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Stoinis, and Lockie Ferguson offer both experience and variety, giving Punjab a balanced attack to exploit SRH’s current batting frailties.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson

Impact Player: Yash Thakur

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad have historically dominated their head-to-head clashes against Punjab Kings in the IPL, winning 16 out of their 23 meetings. Punjab, meanwhile, have managed to come out on top just seven times, highlighting SRH's commanding record in this rivalry.

SRH vs PBKS pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Dry

Dry Pitch: Balanced

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has earned a reputation as a run-fest haven this IPL season. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent dip in batting form at home, the venue has consistently produced high-scoring thrillers. Over the last 10 games played here, the average first-innings total stands at a formidable 213—among the highest across all IPL venues. Sides setting a target have enjoyed a slight upper hand, winning six out of those ten matches.

Though the latest fixture at this ground turned out to be a rare low-scoring affair, that match appears to be more of an anomaly than a trend. With dry weather forecast for matchday, conditions are expected to favour the batters once again.