How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be out for redemption when they welcome Mumbai Indians to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, hoping to overturn last week’s four-wicket loss at Wankhede. While Hardik Pandya's men chase a fourth straight win and a climb up the standings, SRH are desperate to reignite their playoff ambitions.

With just two wins from seven outings, SRH find themselves languishing in ninth place. After a promising start to the campaign, their form nosedived—managing just one victory in their last six matches. The equation is now clear: only a strong surge in the second half of the season will keep their postseason hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Article continues below

SRH vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Location Hyderabad, India

How to watch SRH vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad are stumbling into Wednesday’s clash with Mumbai Indians on the back of a rough patch—just two wins in seven attempts. Their blueprint for success so far has hinged on a fast-firing top order; when Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head explode early, SRH look like a completely different side. But if they’re knocked over quickly, the rest often crumble without much resistance.

That’s the scenario Hyderabad will be desperate to avoid as they return home, where conditions should suit their stroke-makers. A good start from Head and Abhishek could pave the way for Heinrich Klaasen, who—despite a quiet season so far—remains a proven finisher with immense power. Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar have yet to hit their stride but offer depth if the top order lays the platform.

One player quietly making waves is Aniket Verma, whose fearless hitting in the death overs has lit a spark—his strike rate of 187 speaks for itself. He’s been clearing the ropes with ease and could thrive again on a surface that traditionally rewards clean ball-striking.

But it’s the bowling where the cracks have been hard to ignore. Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have both struggled to find rhythm, proving expensive in key phases. Harshal Patel, however, has provided some stability, using his variations effectively through the middle. Eshan Malinga has shown promise too, hunting for wickets with aggression. Zeeshan Ansari has quietly built a reputation as a reliable operator, picking up four wickets in five outings and holding his own in the crunch overs.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against MI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are riding a wave of momentum after three straight wins that have lifted them to sixth on the table with eight points. Their most recent win—a clinical chase of 177 against CSK inside 16 overs—showed just how dangerous they can be when firing on all cylinders.

MI’s batting is finally clicking across the board. While the top order—Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Rohit Sharma—have had some scratchy moments, they’ve been doing enough to give the innings a launchpad. Rohit’s unbeaten 76 off 45 against CSK was a timely return to form and bodes well for the visitors.

The middle order has been their true engine. Suryakumar Yadav is in dazzling form—333 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.50 and a blistering strike rate of 162.43. His 68* off 30 last time out was another reminder of his class. Tilak Varma has also hit his stride, notching two half-centuries in his last three innings and offering stability and flair.

Down the order, Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir remain major threats—both capable of clearing the fence with minimal fuss. Pandya’s contributions with the ball haven’t gone unnoticed either; he’s picked up 11 wickets and kept the runs in check with an economy rate under nine.

The MI bowling attack looks well-rounded now, especially with Jasprit Bumrah back in full flight. Trent Boult has provided control up top and at the death, while Mitchell Santner has kept things tight through the middle. If the pitch in Hyderabad plays true to its usual nature, Mumbai’s attack will need to stay sharp—but with this kind of firepower, they’ll back themselves to deliver again.

MI Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Historically, MI have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 14 of the 24 encounters. That said, Hyderabad have made home advantage count before—winning five of their nine home games against Mumbai. Still, recent meetings tilt heavily in MI’s favor, with four wins in their last five face-offs.

SRH vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and humid; dry with no rain expected

Hot and humid; dry with no rain expected Pitch: Batting-friendly

The surface in Hyderabad usually favors the batters, but a few pitches this season have offered inconsistent bounce. However, the upcoming contest is set to be played on pitch No. 2—widely considered a batting paradise. With minimal assistance for bowlers, especially those seeking movement or grip, the track is expected to produce another high-scoring affair filled with fireworks and boundary-laden innings.

As for the weather—expect it to be hot and humid in Hyderabad, with no rain in sight.