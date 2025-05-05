How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for a do-or-die clash against Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of the IPL 2025, set to unfold on May 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With both sides eager to bounce back from recent defeats, this contest could shape the playoff picture.

Delhi, sitting fifth with six wins from 10, still have a foot in the door for the top four. But things are far more desperate for Sunrisers, who have collected just three victories from their 10 games and are hovering at ninth on the table with a worrying -1.192 net run rate. Even four wins on the trot might not save them from elimination, but they’ve got no choice but to swing for the fences.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, started hot with five wins in their first six but have cooled off lately, picking up just one victory in their last four. Still, 12 points from 10 games keeps them in the mix—though a slip-up here could open the floodgates.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

SRH vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Date Monday, May 5, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Location Hyderabad, India

How to watch SRH vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH's campaign has been boom-or-bust. Their best performances have come when their top order fires from ball one. Abhishek Sharma has been a rare bright spark—his 74 off 41 while chasing 225 against Gujarat Titans was top-drawer, though it came in vain. Travis Head, on the other hand, is yet to hit his stride, and his lean patch is starting to hurt.

In the middle, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar have all flashed potential but haven’t converted starts into game-changing knocks. One good innings from any of them, though, could turn the tide.

Aniket Verma has quietly done his bit in the finishing role, striking at over 150 and showing the temperament to close innings, but it's been the bowling that's let SRH down.

Mohammed Shami is leaking runs at 11.23 an over, and Pat Cummins hasn’t been the consistent match-winner they paid for. The saving grace has been Harshal Patel, who's using his variations cleverly and picking up timely scalps. Zeeshan Ansari and Jaydev Unadkat, with six wickets each, have offered some control in the middle overs.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against DC

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

Delhi Capitals Team News

KL Rahul has been their rock, notching up 371 runs at a strike rate of 146, and Abishek Porel has been a dependable partner up top, scoring 257 at an impressive 154 clip. Axar Patel has chipped in with handy lower-order runs, while Tristan Stubbs continues to impress with 218 runs at a fiery 161.48.

Faf du Plessis adds calm and experience at the top, and DC will hope he lays a platform early on. On the bowling front, Mitchell Starc may be a bit pricey, but with 14 wickets in 10 games, he’s delivered when it counts. Kuldeep Yadav has been a standout in the middle, taking 12 wickets with a miserly economy of 6.74.

Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar have both been on the expensive side but can break partnerships when needed. Axar's left-arm spin continues to tie things up, especially on slower tracks.

DC Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera/ Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head Records

SRH vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: hot and humid; dry

hot and humid; dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly; flat

There's barely a whisker between them—Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns 25 times in the IPL, with SRH narrowly edging the rivalry 13-12. It's been a neck-and-neck contest over the years, and this next chapter could tip the scales one way or the other.