How to watch today's Sporting vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It was a hectic festive period for Sporting, who parted ways with João Pereira and brought in Rui Borges as their new manager. Fans will be eager to see if the team can benefit from the classic "new manager bounce" when they face off against Benfica this Sunday.

Ruben Amorim bid farewell to Portugal in memorable fashion, guiding Sporting to a 4-2 victory over Braga before taking the reins at Manchester United. However, his absence has been deeply felt, with the reigning Portuguese champions struggling to find their rhythm since his departure.

Under interim boss Joao Pereira, Sporting have managed just one win in four Primeira Liga outings—a narrow and uninspiring 3-2 triumph over relegation battlers Boavista. Their European campaign has also faltered, with back-to-back Champions League losses, including a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal. Domestic defeats to Santa Clara and Moreirense have further compounded the misery, making Sunday's clash with the league leaders a daunting prospect.

Meanwhile, Benfica reclaimed the Primeira Liga's top spot on Monday and appear well-positioned to maintain their grip heading into the new year. Under the guidance of Bruno Lage, the Eagles have gone nine games unbeaten, securing seven wins while netting 23 goals. Their stellar away record, with only one loss—to Bayern Munich—in their last ten trips, will give them confidence as they head into this cross-capital derby. A victory over Sporting would extend their lead to four points, delivering a significant blow to their rivals' title hopes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free-trial now), Fanatiz and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting CP vs Benfica kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio Jose Alvalade

The Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Benfica will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT on Sunday, December 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

In the aftermath of João Pereira's dismissal, Rui Borges has been appointed Sporting’s new head coach, though it remains to be seen if he will shake up the squad for this pivotal encounter.

Ricardo Esgaio will miss the second of his three-match suspension, ruling him out of Sunday’s game. However, Goncalo Inacio and St. Juste are set to return, bolstering Sporting's defensive options. Long-term absentees Gouveia and Sanches remain sidelined for the hosts.

Benfica team news

For Benfica, Nicolas Otamendi is expected to reclaim his place in the starting lineup, with Antonio Silva potentially stepping aside amid reports of his desire to leave the club. Zeki Amdouni, who scored twice off the bench in Benfica's last outing, will also be pushing for a spot in the XI, aiming to build on his impressive cameo.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

