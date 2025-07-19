How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the first time since 2018, New York City FC will roll into Children’s Mercy Park this Saturday for a rare MLS showdown with Sporting Kansas City, a cross-conference clash with plenty riding on it.

Sporting KC slipped to 12th in the Western Conference last weekend after a narrow 3-2 home loss to the Seattle Sounders. Despite converting two second-half penalties—one each from Dejan Joveljic and Santiago Munoz—Peter Vermes' side fell just short of salvaging a result.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Children's Mercy Park

The MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and New York City FC will be played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas Speedway, Kansas, United States.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Defensively, Kansas City were shorthanded. Daniel Rosero was unavailable with an ankle knock, while Robert Voloder remained sidelined due to a fractured collarbone—both are likely to miss out again this weekend.

New York City FC team news

On the flip side, NYCFC grabbed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Orlando City to jump to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They were once again without Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones, both still recovering from leg injuries and doubtful for Saturday’s fixture.

The equalizer came from an own goal by Kyle Smith, but it was Alonso Martínez who delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time, bringing his season tally to nine, tying Hannes Wolf as the club's leading scorer in 2025.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

