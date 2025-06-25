How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City host Charlotte FC at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday in their first-ever MLS meeting.

Sporting KC, currently 13th in the Western Conference, are seeking to stabilize after back-to-back losses, while Charlotte FC, ninth in the East, are aiming to reverse recent away struggles and solidify their playoff position. Both teams are under pressure to find consistency as the season enters a critical phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting Kansas City vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC will be without several key players for this fixture. Defenders Dany Rosero and Robert Voloder, as well as midfielder Nemanja Radoja, are sidelined through injury.

Zorhan Bassong remains away on international duty with Canada at the Gold Cup, and defender Khiry Shelton is suspended following a red card against FC Dallas.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC also face selection challenges. Defenders Nathan Byrne and Tim Ream, forwards Patrick Agyemang and Nimfasha Berchimas are all unavailable for this match. The return of Souleyman Doumbia at left back allows Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to shift to his preferred right side, potentially bringing more stability to a backline that has seen 11 different pairings this season.

Offensively, Wilfried Zaha is in strong form, contributing six goal involvements in his last eight matches, and is part of a quartet of Charlotte players with at least five goals this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links