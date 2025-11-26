How to watch today's Sporting CP vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Portuguese champions Sporting CP will be looking to finally hit their stride in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Club Brugge to the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Sporting enter matchday five just outside the top eight, having collected two wins and a draw from their first four fixtures. They warmed up for this clash in style, sweeping aside Marinhense 3-0 in the Taca de Portugal. That result stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions since their setback against Napoli.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, continue to serve up must-see football. Their last Champions League outing was another rollercoaster, a 3-3 thriller against Spanish champions Barcelona at Jan Breydel Stadium. Their four European matches have already produced 18 goals, and they kept that momentum going at the weekend by edging Sporting Charleroi 1-0 to stay well in the Belgian title race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting CP vs Club Brugge kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Jose Alvalade

The Champions League match between Sporting CP and Club Brugge will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting remain without winger Pedro Goncalves, who is both injured and suspended after picking up too many bookings. That opens the door for Geny Catamo to operate on the left, while 18-year-old phenom Geovany Quenda is expected to feature on the right. Quenda, aged just 18 years and 210 days, could become the youngest Portuguese player to reach 15 Champions League appearances, breaking Ruben Neves’ long-standing national record.

Up top, Fotis Ioannidis and Luis Suarez have split the minutes at striker throughout the competition, but with Ioannidis ruled out, Suarez is set to lead the line. Sporting will also be without Zeno Debast and Daniel Braganca, both still working their way back from injury.

Club Brugge team news

Brugge's injury list is just as lengthy. Ludovit Reis, Bjorn Meijer, Lynnt Audoor, Christos Tzolis and Kyriani Sabbe are all sidelined, while goalkeeper Simon Mignolet continues to recover from an adductor issue. As a result, Nordin Jackers should keep his place in goal.

One bright spot for the visitors is the form of captain Hans Vanaken, who grabbed the winner at the weekend to stretch his scoring streak to three straight games for club and country. He heads to Lisbon brimming with confidence and ready to guide his side through another high-octane European night.

